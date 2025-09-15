‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Kisses Audience Member 36 Years After Kissing His Dad

Vanna White just kissed a Wheel of Fortune audience member, who was only 15 years old. She did the same thing to his dad 36 years ago in 1989.

During a Q&A in between taping, announcer Jim Thornton told host Ryan Seacrest that a fan had a story to tell Vanna White. “Nice to see you again, Vanna. We met in 1989 when I was on a taping of the show,” the man said from his seat.

“I was a little 15-year-old, like my son is now.” The man’s son stood up and waved. He said that he told a joke, and the producer told him to come down.

When he walked down to the set, he claimed White walked right over to him and gave him a “huge hug and a kiss on the cheek.” “I didn’t wash it for almost a week!” he said, which caused the audience to laugh.

“So, it would be great if my son could get a kiss from you as well.”

White shrugged, and Ryan Seacrest said, “I had a feeling this was going in that direction!” When the two men made their way to the stage, Seacrest warned, “Her boyfriend John is bigger than you, FYI!”

They greeted each other, and White couldn’t believe the man was 15 years old when they first met. She then greeted the son and said she was going to give him a hug first. After White and the son pulled apart from the hug, she turned to the dad and asked if he wanted to take a picture of it.

Vanna White gave the boy a peck on the cheek and left a lipstick mark on it. The crowd clapped as she and Ryan Seacrest chuckled.

“That’s the hat,” the dad said.

“Amazing!” Seacrest said before jokingly kissing the dad on the cheek.

“Looks like good fortune runs in the family,” the host captioned the Instagram post on September 13.

The boy, Alexandre Romaniuk, commented on the post, saying, “Omg it’s me thanks again Vanna❤️❤️❤️.”

“That was too cute!! Then unexpectedly, Ryan cracked me up by giving the Dad a kiss on Check!!! That is something I would do!! Love it!! 😘😘😘😘😂,” a follower wrote.

“That was so wholesome! Like father, like son,” said another.

“She’s a literal national treasure,” a third fan wrote.

