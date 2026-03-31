Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Who Has the ‘Biggest’ Head in the ‘Today’ Cast

What To Know Jenna Bush Hager jokingly revealed which Today host has the “biggest” head.

The comment came up during a discussion about Willie Geist’s recent trip to Ireland, during which he purchased a special souvenir.

Geist will continue to fill-in for Sheinelle Jones on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle for the remainder of the week.

Jenna Bush Hager spilled the beans on which Today host has the “biggest” head — literally.

The topic came up as Willie Geist discussed his recent trip to Ireland on the Tuesday, March 31, episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle. “Did I hear through the grapevine that you were in Dublin for St. Patrick’s Day?” Bush Hager asked, to which he replied, “You heard right! The word on the street is right.”

The screen went on to display a selfie Geist took with his wife, Christina, while attending the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. While Christina wore a headband with four-leaf clovers on it, Geist got into the Irish spirit by sporting a tweed newsboy cap.

“That was a controversial purchase. Christina, my wife, there, approved it. I knew I would hear from our children about it. They were, kind of, a hard ‘no,’” Geist shared. “But, I’m like, ‘How often are you in Dublin on St. Patrick’s Day? I’m gonna lean in.’ A lot of the other guys were wearing them, and I went with it. (Geist and Christina share kids Lucie and George.)

Geist went on to tell Bush Hager, “I can tell you don’t like it.” Bush Hager defended her opinion, stating, “This is the type of thing that happens when you go on vacation. I’ve done it a few times, myself. You go into the store — we were just in Jamaica. I was like, ‘Do I buy a Jamaica bathing suit, like, the flag?’ And I’m like, ‘But will I wear that when I return home?’”

Geist retorted, “I think there’s nothing wrong with getting wrapped up in your vacation.” However, he admitted that he probably won’t wear the cap again. “It was a moment in time, and I think it lives in that picture.”

Later in the discussion, Bush Hager made a candid observation about the size of Geist’s head. “I’m glad they have hats that large!” she quipped. “I just know both of our heads are large.”

Geist said Bush Hager’s comment proved just how much she knows him. “That was a big part of it. Christina saw me staring at the wall of hats, and she’s like, ‘Do it if you want to. The only question is: Are you gonna find one that fits this thing?’ ‘Cause it’s really, really big,” he stated. “You thought Hoda [Kotb] had a big head? She’s not even in my league.”

According to Bush Hager, Geist has the biggest head of the cast, followed by Kotb, and then herself. “I’m large,” she said. “We share that,” Geist added.

Tuesday’s episode of Jenna & Sheinelle marked Geist’s first time back on the show since Jones took over as Bush’s permanent co-host in January. Geist previously guest-hosted several episodes of the fourth hour of Today with Bush Hager during its run as Today With Jenna & Friends.

In fact, Geist earned the title of Bush Hager’s “No. 1 friend” by being the celebrity who co-hosted the most episodes of Jenna & Friends. “I am so honored. I actually didn’t know that,” he said in reaction to the title in December 2025. “I’m always so happy to be here with you, you know that. I would come if you called five minutes before the show. There’s nothing more fun than being on TV, or off TV, with Jenna.”

Geist will continue to appear on Jenna & Sheinelle through Friday, April 3. Jones will be absent from Today for the entire week, as she is enjoying spring break with her children.

Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Weekdays, 10a/9c, NBC