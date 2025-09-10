Donna Farizan Shares Backstage Look at Final ‘Today’ Episode With Jenna Bush Hager

Donna Farizan gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her final Today With Jenna & Friends episode.

“I hope you don’t have commitment issues because it’s you & me now!!!! 🤣 bts from my last day!” Farizan captioned a Wednesday, September 10, Instagram video, which featured clips from her final day on the NBC morning show.

“Always with a Mary Poppins bag,” she wrote over footage of herself walking into 30 Rockefeller Center before the show’s Monday, September 8, episode. “Friends everywhere in the building.”

Before getting into hair and makeup, Farizan enjoyed an early morning workout with Jenna Bush Hager. “Today calls for ‘The Class’ A cathartic release workout,” she captioned clips from the workout session.

Once dressed, Farizan watched Bush Hager and Monday’s Jenna & Friends guest host, Savannah Guthrie, interview actress Malin Akerman. Following the segment, Farizan joined the women on the couch to announce her Jenna & Friends exit. She wrapped up her final day on set by sharing hugs with her NBC colleagues and grabbing post-show drinks with Bush Hager and the Jenna & Friends crew.

“Gratitude. Onward,” Farizan wrote at the end of the video as she blew a kiss goodbye to the Today studio.

Fans sent well-wishes to Farizan in the post’s comments. “The world is yours. Looking forward to what’s next. You got this!” one user wrote, while another added, “As Kathie Lee would say, good luck Donnadorable!”

“Can’t wait to see the new Adventure for you! Always Enjoyed watching you! All the Best!” a separate commenter wrote. Someone else shared, “Go get your ‘Next’ Donna!!! Love your zest for life and being true to yourself. 👏👏👏😊❤️💪🥂🥂.”

Farizan surprised viewers with news of her Jenna & Friends exit on Monday. “A year ago, I launched a series called ‘Own Your Power,’ where I challenged myself to speak my truth,” she said on the show. “And now, after 12 years with Today, I’m challenging myself to spread my wings beyond the show to see what new and exciting opportunities await me professionally.”

Farizan reflected on her time at Today — from working as an intern to becoming a fourth hour of Today contributor — while reading a letter to herself in a prerecorded video package. “The world of TV and content can sometimes feel overwhelming because there is no roadmap, but I am so grateful to have gone to the school of Kathie Lee Gifford, the school of Hoda Kotb, and the school of Jenna Bush Hager, because now, it’s time for me, Donna Farizan, to create my own map,” she gushed.

Back in Studio 1A, Bush Hager told Farizan that she will “always be a part of our family,” adding, “We cannot wait to see what the future has in store for you. We know it’s gonna be beautiful.”

Farizan wrapped up her goodbye by giving a special shout-out to the show’s viewers. “You are the one constant of this show. I want to thank you for growing up with me. I will continue to share my voice. I will continue to bet on myself, as I’ll encourage you to do as well. I will continue to entertain with value and provide both light and depth,” she said. “And I hope you will follow me on my journey because we’re all in this together. This path is sweeter and more fulfilling because of you, and we’ve got a long runway ahead.”

