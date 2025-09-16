Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Monday’s (September 15) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the unusual way the President has been grieving over the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

During Monday’s opening monologue, Kimmel noted “how hard” Trump is taking the loss on a “personal level,” airing a clip of a reporter outside the White House asking the President how he’s been holding up since his friend was murdered.

“I think very good,” Trump said before quickly switching the topic. “And by the way, right there you see all the trucks. They just started construction of the new ballroom for the White House, which is something they’ve been trying to get for about 150 years. And it’s gonna be a beauty. It’ll be an absolutely magnificent structure.”

“He’s at the fourth stage of grief: construction,” Kimmel quipped. “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish, okay?”

“And it didn’t just happen once,” Kimmel continued, throwing to a clip from Fox and Friends, where the President again responded to a question about Kirk’s death by talking about his ballroom.

“Oh, when I heard it? I was in the midst of building a great… for 150 years they’ve wanted a ballroom at the White House, right?” Trump said before going on to reveal that the architects informed him of Kirk’s shooting.

“There’s something wrong with him, there really is,” Kimmel stated. “I mean, who thinks like that?”

More importantly, the late-night host questioned, “Why are we building a $200 million ballroom in the White House? Is it possible that he’s doing it intentionally so we can be mad about that instead of the Epstein list?”

“By the time [Trump’s] out of office, the White House will have slot machines and a water slide.”

Kimmel continued to air clips from Trump’s Fox and Friends interview, where the President suggested right-wing voters should get their revenge “at the voting box” rather than through violence.

“That’s a good answer, it’s almost presidential,” said a surprised Kimmel before playing the rest of the clip.

“I can’t really say at the ballot box,“ Trump added, “because in some cases, like California, it doesn’t have ballot boxes. We have a toolbox, you can come live in it.”

Kimmel jokingly responded, “Well, in that case, begin the purge… For the record, we live in California. We do have ballot boxes. We have mailboxes. We have lunch boxes. All kinds of boxes. We have a toolbox, you can come live in it.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue above and let us know your thoughts below.