Nicole Kidman Reveals Major Career Switch-Up No One Saw Coming

What To Know Nicole Kidman announced she is training to become a death doula.

She shared that her mother’s passing in September 2024 profoundly influenced her decision.

In addition to this career shift, Kidman recently filed for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage.

Nicole Kidman just revealed a major career switch-up that no one saw coming.

On Saturday, April 11, the Mulin Rouge! and Big Little Lies actress, 58, shared that she is learning to become a death doula. The revelation came during a speaking engagement at the University of San Francisco as part of the school’s Silk Speaker Series, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Kidman acknowledged that her death doula goal “sounds a little weird.” However, it was her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman — who died at 84 in September 2024 — who inspired the career change.

“As my mother was passing, she was lonely, and there was only so much the family could provide,” Kidman explained. “Between my sister and I, we have so many children and our careers and our work, and wanting to take care of her because my father wasn’t in the world anymore, and that’s when I went, ‘I wish there was these people in the world that were there to sit impartially and just provide solace and care.'”

Kidman added, “So that’s part of my expansion and one of the things I will be learning.”

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At the 2024 Venice Film Festival, the Babygirl actress learned of her mother’s death ahead of an appearance for the film. She was forced to leave early so she could be with her family.

Less than a month after Janelle’s death, Kidman spoke about the impact of her mom during an interview with Extra.

“My mother obviously was a major guide through my life and probably my compass in terms of everything that I did,” she explained. “I would always check in with her, but I’ve also had great teachers. I’ve had a lot of really, really wise women who have stepped up and shown me the way through.”

In other big life changes, the Nine Perfect Strangers star filed for divorce from Keith Urban on September 30, 2025, after 19 years of marriage. She and the country singer share two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15. Additionally, Kidman shares a daughter, Bella, 31, and a son, Connor, 31, whom she adopted with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.