Ariel Winter Talks ‘Modern Family’ Reunion as She Competes on ‘Name That Tune’

[Warning: this post contains spoilers about the Monday, September 15 episode of Name That Tune]

It’s a Modern Family reunion on the season premiere of Name That Tune. Ariel Winter, who played Alex Dunphy on the sitcom, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played her uncle, Mitchell Pritchett-Tucker, faced off against each other on the game show.

Name That Tune is a reboot of the 1952 game show, where contestants have to be the first person to buzz in and correctly name the song played by the band. Jane Krakowski hosts, and Randy Jackson plays the lead piano.

This season features all celebrities playing for the charity of their choice to try and win $100,000 for it. Ferguson played for his own charity, Pronoun, which helps fight for LGBTQ+ equality. Winter’s charity was SOSA (Safe From Online Sexual Abuse), which is a nonprofit that combats child sexual abuse.

Both contestants said that they weren’t overly confident in their abilities to play the game. The game started off with TV themes, and the first song was the Modern Family theme song. Both Ferguson and Winter hesitated before pressing the button, but knew it in the end.

By the end of the game, Winter won $10,000 for her charity. Ferguson won and made it to the Golden Medley Bonus Round, where he won $60,000 for his charity.

Ariel Winter talked with TV Insider about her time on the game show, Modern Family, her upcoming projects, and more.

What was it like reuniting with your Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson for Name That Tune?

It was great! I loved working with Jesse again. Anytime I get to spend time with my Modern Family family is special.

The game started off with the Modern Family theme song, which you both buzzed in on. Did you second-guess yourself that it wasn’t that?

I absolutely second-guessed myself! I get really nervous in these types of situations, so I was already going to second-guess myself on any question, so when it came up, I was worried that it would be too easy to be Modern Family. I made it harder on myself, of course!

Why did you want to compete on the game show?

I wanted to compete because not only is the show really fun, but I would get to see Jesse AND compete to raise money for SOSA!

Jane Krakowski made appearances in a few Modern Family episodes. Did she reach out to you and Jesse to be on the game show?

Jane is so great! She didn’t reach out to me, but she might’ve reached out to Jesse.

Was it harder than you thought it would be?

It was absolutely harder! We did a practice round with producers before we went out there, and the practice round had a lot of music I was familiar with. I was actually feeling pretty good about it, and then we started, and everything was older, and there were a lot of TV theme songs which I was NOT familiar with, but I still had a lot of fun.

Do you think Alex Dunphy would have been good at this game?

I think Alex would’ve wanted to be good at this game, but I don’t think this would’ve been her area of expertise. She probably would’ve studied every possible way, though, so who knows!

It’s been five years since the Modern Family series finale. Are you happy with how Alex’s story ended? Is there anything you would have changed?

It’s crazy that 5 years have already passed! Wow. I think Alex had a great arc, but I would’ve liked to explore more of her social life. We saw Alex achieve so much academically and professionally, but I would’ve liked to see more of her journey successfully making friends and having healthy, loving relationships that were just for her.

You recently competed on Stars on Mars. Are there any other game/reality competition shows you’d want to compete on next?

Oh gosh! I don’t know. Probably nothing like that again, where I go and do like an arc somewhere, but maybe something else like Name That Tune, where I can go on for one day and compete for money for SOSA?

What are you most excited for fans to see from Sisters Grimm?

I’m so excited that Sister’s Grimm is coming out! I recorded that a few years ago, so when I was told that the world was finally going to get to see it next month, I was so happy. I think it’s such a fun, female-centered story where the girls get to kick butt and save the day in this fantasy world, all while delivering really great, important messages for kids of all ages.

Do you have any upcoming projects that you would like to talk about?

I recently had two movies come out— POOLS and Don’t Log Off, so both of those are available on streaming, and Sofia The First: Royal Magic is going to be coming out next year! I’ll have some more fun news to share regarding a podcast in the coming months that I’m so excited about as well.

Name That Tune, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox