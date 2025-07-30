‘Name That Tune’ Sets Premiere Date — Everything We Know So Far

Get ready, music fans! Name That Tune is back, but this time, celebrities will have to figure out the song in mere seconds. The game show has featured famous faces competing for charity since 2023.

Based on the original 1952 version, Name That Tune has contestants try to correctly identify songs played by an on-stage orchestra or band across multiple rounds. Celebrity Weakest Link will air right after for a full night of game shows.

The game show was revived in 2021, with the first season featuring non-famous people, then a mix of famous and non-famous people for the second season. From Season 3 and beyond, it has been an all-celebrity panel.

From hosts to premiere date and more, here’s everything we know about the new season of Name That Tune.

When is Name That Tune returning?

Name That Tune Season 5 will kick off the fall season of game shows for Fox on Monday, September 15. It will then air every Monday at 8/7c. The game show previously aired on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Where can you watch Name That Tune?

If you miss the Monday broadcast on Fox, Hulu will have Name That Tune streaming the next day. Past seasons of Name That Tune are available on the streamer, so catch up before the Season 5 premiere.

Who hosts Name That Tune?

Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) will be back to host. Randy Jackson (American Idol) will also return as the band leader and piano player. They have both led the show since the reboot aired.

Is there a trailer for the new season?

Not yet.

Who will be on Name That Tune?

The celebrities for this upcoming season have not yet been announced. Be sure to check back here for updates. Contestants on past seasons have included Carson Kressley, Jamie Chung, Kelly Osbourne, Jojo, and more.

Name That Tune, Mondays, starting September 15, 8.7c, Fox