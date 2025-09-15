Reasonable Doubt Season 3 is almost here, and as we prepare for the return of lawyer Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi) to our screens, there are some big storylines to follow up on, namely the one involving her and husband Lewis (McKinley Freeman).

As fans may recall, Season 2 saw Lewis get involved with a woman named Toni (Tristan Cunningham), whom he got pregnant during a mutual break with his wife, Jax. When Toni declared she wanted to keep the baby, Lewis grappled with what this meant for his family, and Jax was relatively supportive in spite of the hurdle this brought to her mending marriage.

By Season 2’s end, Toni had gone into labor prematurely, and the baby was born at 29 weeks. Despite being stabilized, the baby died, and after, Jax and Lewis were served with a lawsuit from Toni, which claimed they were responsible for the baby’s death.

So, where are they mentally as Season 3 picks up? “I think they’re on the up and up,” Corinealdi told TV Insider on the Disney Upfronts carpet in May 2025. “There’s some healing happening, but I think Jax is in a place where she’s feeling a little bit restless. She wants to get back in the courtroom because, as we saw in Season 2, she had to take a bit of a mental health break, so this season, she is ready to sink her teeth into something. She needs something to happen.”

Fans will recall that Jax was recovering at the start of Season 2 after she was taken hostage by a former client and lover, Damon (Michael Ealy). And while she was hesitant about certain circumstances, Corinealdi reassured that “Jax is ready to go” in Season 3 when it comes to challenges facing her, whether that’s in the courtroom or outside of it.

“It’s picking up kind of where Season 2 left off,” Freeman added. “Hopefully, answering some questions and addressing some things, but a lot of it is Lewis’s journey to kind of figure out what his present reality is and what is the most important thing, versus sometimes the ideas that we build up that become obstacles.”

As for where Jax and Lewis are in their relationship, Corinealdi promised they “are in a good place,” which was teased at the end of Season 2. “They’re in a place of healing. They’re leaning into each other a bit more, feeling safer.”

Freeman reiterated that sentiment as he said, “One of the things that Season 2 highlighted was the importance of therapy and how that can be used as a vehicle to find common ground to build upon. So hopefully Season 3 is….”

“… Putting the therapy to use,” Corinealdi finished Freeman’s statement.

As for the crew of guest stars joining the mix, fans can look forward to Joseph Sikora, Rumer Willis, Lori Harvey, and more onscreen in Season 3. “They fit in like they’ve been there the whole time, and I think that’s a credit to the world that Raamla Mohamed has built,” Freeman credited the series’s showrunner. “It’s hard to believe some of these people are just coming into the show.”

And rest assured, Season 2’s recurring guest star Morris Chestnut will be back as lawyer Corey Cash. As Corinealdi put it, “Raamla attracts good people, good talent… everyone who comes in just falls in effortlessly. It feels like we were always supposed to be here, so it’s really good.”

Don’t miss out on what’s to come as Reasonable Doubt‘s latest chapter kicks off on Hulu, and stay tuned for more on the series in the weeks ahead.

Reasonable Doubt, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, September 18, Hulu