Reasonable Doubt‘s third season is taking shape at Hulu as the Onyx Collective hit prepares to cover Jax’s (Emayatzy Corinealdi) latest chapter.

Along with unveiling several guest stars, Hulu has also shared some exciting updates about production progress and other need-to-know details. Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come in Reasonable Doubt Season 3, and stay tuned for further updates.

Who stars in Reasonable Doubt Season 3?

Series regulars for Reasonable Doubt include returning stars Corinealdi as Jax, McKinley Freeman as Lewis, Tim Jo as Daniel, and Angela Grovey as Krystal, with Joseph Sikora joining the mix as Bill Sterling for Season 3. Meanwhile, Morris Chestnut will reprise his role as Corey Cash in a recurring capacity alongside new additions Kyle Bary as Ozzie, Rumer Willis as Wendy, Brandee Evans as Monica, Richard Brooks as Eddie, April Parker Jones as Rosie, and Keith Arthur Bolden as Sal.

When will Reasonable Doubt Season 3 premiere?

There is no premiere date for Reasonable Doubt‘s third season, but the show is currently in production in Atlanta. As filming continues to unfold, stay tuned for updates on Reasonable Doubt‘s Season 3 progress.

What will Reasonable Doubt Season 3 be about?

Reasonable Doubt‘s Season 3 logline teases that after fighting to save her best friend from a life sentence while healing from her own deadly affair, Jax Stewart has finally earned some peace, even if she sees it as a little boring. But that peace is quickly disrupted when a former child star, Ozzie, finds himself in a heap of trouble, and Jax jumps at the opportunity to spice up her daily routine.

But it turns out her client’s personal life has all of the drama and danger of a Hollywood movie, and Jax’s own professional future comes under threat from a charismatic associate at her firm. Will Jax be able to clear her client’s name without losing the personal and professional success she’s worked so hard for? Only time will tell.

Who makes Reasonable Doubt Season 3?

Reasonable Doubt is written, created, and executive produced for television by Raamla Mohamed. Meanwhile, fellow executive producers include Kerry Washington, Pilar Savone, Larry Wilmore, Anton Cropper, and Lena Cordina. Additionally, Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Erika Harrison, and Zahir McGhee serve as co-executive producers on the show, hailing from Onyx Collective and producer 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Reasonable Doubt, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Hulu