Reasonable Doubt has officially been renewed for Season 4 ahead of the show’s Season 3 finale on Hulu. The Onxy Collection series from executive producer Kerry Washington will carry on to see Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) take on another case.

While there are minimal details surrounding the season available, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the next chapter in Jax’s story below. From who is likely to return, to when fans can anticipate the series back on their screens following Season 3, we’re sharing all the need-to-know details. And stay tuned for more on Reasonable Doubt Season 4 as it takes shape at Hulu.

Has Reasonable Doubt been renewed for Season 4?

Yes, Reasonable Doubt has officially been renewed for Season 4 at Hulu. The legal drama from creator Raamla Mohamed will continue to entertain fans in the months ahead.

When will Reasonable Doubt Season 4 premiere?

Season 4 of Reasonable Doubt doesn’t have a premiere date quite yet, but stay tuned for any updates about production that might tease when it will arrive.

Who stars in Reasonable Doubt Season 4?

No official confirmations about Season 4’s cast have been shared at this time, beyond Emayatzy Corinealdi returning as Jax. Season 3’s cast of regulars includes McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, and Joseph Sikora. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that most of them will be back to reprise their respective roles.

What will Reasonable Doubt Season 4 be about?

No logline for Season 4’s storyline has been shared at this time, but we anticipate Season 4 will pick up some of the plots left unresolved at the end of Season 3. Stay tuned for more information on that front as Reasonable Doubt Season 4 takes shape.

Who makes Reasonable Doubt Season 4?

Reasonable Doubt is created for television by showrunner and writer Raamla Mohamed, who executive produces the show with Kerry Washington, Pilar Savone, Larry Wilmore, Anton Cropper, and Lena Cordina. Meanwhile, Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Erika Harrison, and Zahir McGhee all serve as co-executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Reasonable Doubt, Season 3, Thursdays, Hulu