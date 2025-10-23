What To Know The cast of Reasonable Doubt Season 3 participates in a fun game of TV Insider’s Knock Your Blocks Off, sharing candid stories and answering playful questions.

Sikora joins the show as Bill Sterling, a lawyer mentored by Jax Stewart while working on a high-profile case.

The Hulu series balances its serious legal drama with the cast’s off-screen camaraderie, highlighted in the video as they discuss TV favorites, audition experiences, and more.

While Emayatzy Corinealdi may be serious in the courtroom as defense attorney Jax Stewart, she is keeping things fun and light with her Season 3 costars in the latest edition of TV Insider’s Knock Your Blocks Off.

Joined by McKinley Freeman, Joseph Sikora, Angela Grovey, and Kyle Bary, Corinealdi and team are getting candid about their TV dos and don’ts, along with personal stories behind landing their roles, as well as some curveball questions. Choosing blocks from a stacked tower, the cast reads questions and offers their best answer before stacking the brick on top of the rest.

As Corinealdi picks her first question from the tower, Season 3’s new addition, Sikora, can’t help but make a reference to his role in the popular Power franchise as she reads aloud, “Do you believe in ghosts?” to which Sikora jokes, “Oh, I’m glad I didn’t get that.”

Sikora plays Bill Sterling, a lawyer rising through the ranks at Jax’s firm, who is taken under her wing to work the case of former child star Ozzie Edwards (Bary), who is suspected of killing his girlfriend Wendy (Rumer Willis). Grovey’s Krystal remains a key member of Jax’s team, while Freeman’s Lewis continues to work on communication with his wife, Jax, after struggles through Seasons 1 and 2.

The Onyx Collective series for Hulu delivers plenty of jaw-dropping moments, but it’s the ensemble’s clear connection in this funny game that makes the serious tone of the show that much clearer. If you enjoy the cast onscreen, you won’t want to miss as they open up about their favorite competition shows, audition stories, and more in the full video above.

Check it out, and stay tuned for more on Reasonable Doubt as Season 3 continues to unfold on Hulu in the weeks ahead.

Reasonable Doubt, Season 3, New Episodes, Thursdays, Hulu