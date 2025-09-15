Selena Gomez Has Sweet Reaction to Martin Short Texting Meryl Streep at Emmys

Selena Gomez had a sweet reaction during Sunday night’s (September 14) 2025 Emmys when she noticed her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short apparently texting Meryl Streep.

The moment was spotted by fans after a video captured Gomez looking over at her co-stars Short and Steve Martin. In the clip, Short is seen smiling while looking down at his phone. After Gomez notices this, she gives an aw cute pout and turns to her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

“Marty’s texting Meryl,” the singer seemingly mouths, smiling.

Rumors have been swirling over the past couple of years regarding a potential romance between Short and Streep. The speculation went into overdrive when they were spotted sitting next to each other at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. However, at the time, a representative for Short shot down the rumors, telling People that the pair are “just very good friends, nothing more.”

Comedian Amy Schumer kicked the speculation back up in February, telling People on the SNL50: The Anniversary Special red carpet, “I think that the tea is, I think Marty might be off the market. That’s what I’m seeing. I don’t know,” adding that his heart may have been stolen by “Maybe by just like the greatest actor of our time, I don’t know.”

Streep, who plays Short’s love interest in the hit Hulu series, was not in attendance at Sunday’s Emmys. However, it appears Short was keeping her informed via text.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Short spoke highly of Streep, saying “how easy” she is to work with. “She doesn’t carry any of her 21 Oscar nominations to the set,” he quipped. “She has a right to be a diva. And she’s just so polite and fun and generous.”

Short was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series at Sunday’s ceremony, though he lost out to The Studio‘s Seth Rogen. The show was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, though again, lost out to Apple TV+’s The Studio.

Coisas que só se vê no Emmy! Cate Blanchett e Jake Gyllenhaal se abaixando para não atrapalhar a foto de Selena Gomez com Martin Short e Steve Martin 🤣pic.twitter.com/i5kBKlh5EA — Portal Selena Brasil (@PortalSelenaBR) September 15, 2025

The Only Murders in the Building cast was in good spirits throughout the night, though. In another funny moment, Martin was seen telling Jake Gyllenhaal and Cate Blanchett, who were seated in front of him, to “bow down further” so photographers could snap a picture of him and Gomez.

Blanchett and Gyllenhaal both cracked up as they playfully put their hands up to block the shot.

You can watch the funny moment in the video above.