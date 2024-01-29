Martin Short has made it clear that he is not dating Meryl Streep after fans began speculating about their closeness at the recent Golden Globe Awards.

The Only Murders in the Building star appeared on Sunday’s (January 28) episode of Club Random with Bill Maher, where he shot down the idea that he and the multi-time Oscar winner were romantically involved.

“We’re not a couple; we are just very close friends,” Short stated.

Maher joked that Short and Streep could be Hollywood’s next “power couple” if the dating rumors were true. “Well, you should [be a couple],” Maher said. “Because there’s nothing more powerful in Hollywood than a power couple.”

“It worked for Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman; it worked for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie,” the comedian and host quipped.

Season 3 of Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in the Building saw Short’s Oliver Putnam romancing Streep’s Loretta Durkin, and it wasn’t long before fans started to wonder if art had imitated real life.

Rumors heated up earlier this month after the Golden Globes, where Streep was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Hulu comedy. Cameras focused in on the pair as they sat together and cheered on their contemporaries throughout the ceremony.

are meryl streep and martin short actually dating? wait- is that why she went on that show???? — envy adams (@diandrasdiandra) January 23, 2024

meryl streep martin short dating rumors pic.twitter.com/fRe8h6yz4J — gloria is tired (@gloriarais) January 23, 2024

The romance rumors came just months after Streep announced that she and her husband, Don Gummer, were no longer together. At the time, a spokesperson for Streep said that the actress and Gummer had been separated for more than six years but “will always care for each other.”

As for Short, he married Nancy Dolman in 1980, and they remained together until Dolman’s death in 2010 following a battle with ovarian cancer. The pair share three children: Katherine Elizabeth, 40, Oliver Patrick, 37, and Henry Hayter, 34.

In addition to Short and Streep, Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Paul Rudd. It was previously reported that Streep reached out to Short and Martin to express her love for the show before she was cast in Season 3.

“[Executive producers] Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal and I, after season 2, got together and started talking about this opener that introduced this actress into the world,” co-creator John Hoffman told Variety regarding Streep’s role.

He continued, “I said to Dan, ‘Well, what would be dreamy for the person who never got their break, is if Meryl Streep played this.’ He’s like, ‘’Yeah, good luck with that, John.’ And then it was a matter of two weeks that Meryl was calling Marty and Steve, just to say that she likes the show.”

In October 2023, Hulu confirmed that Only Murders in the Building will return for a fourth season.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 4, TBA, Hulu