Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

When Meryl Streep entered the universe of Only Murders in the Building, fans of the show were excited to see the Oscar winner star alongside Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. Yet, no one would’ve thought that within the span of a season, Streep and Short have become the internet’s favorite “it couple.” Alas, for now, they claim to be just friends.

With the Hulu series returning for Season 4, Streep and Short’s dynamic both onscreen and off is getting attention once again. Are they dating in real life? From their characters getting together on the show to the actors holding hands at the premiere, let’s break down what’s going on between these two iconic performers.

February 2015: Streep supports Short on Broadway

Short and Streep were first spotted together backstage at the Jacobs Theater on February 3, 2015, as they posed for a photo. This was during Short’s stint as James Wicker in It’s Only a Play.

May 2017: They celebrate Diane Keaton together

During AFI’s 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton, Street and Short sat next to each other. Keaton and Martin were close by as they completed the table.

January 2023: Streep joins the cast of Only Murders in the Building

It was announced that Streep was joining the star-studded cast as Loretta Durkin, a struggling actor hired to play the nanny in Oliver Putnam’s (Short) latest play Death Rattle. Loretta and Oliver started dating in Season 3, which allowed the world to see that these two actors have amazing chemistry. This was when fans started to suspect that there might be more to their story.

February 2023: They attend Pictures From Home after-party together

Martin, Short, and Streep all went to the opening night after-party for the Broadway debut of Pictures From Home. The three actors all posed for a photo together.

August 2023: Streep loves her and Short’s romance on OMITB

Only Murders in the Building showrunner John Hoffman revealed that Streep was a fan of her character’s romantic connection. “It’s just a beautiful romance that you buy, I think because of who these two characters are,” Hoffman told The Wrap. “But then you see Marty step up in ways that are incredible and nobody works harder at it, comes in with more intelligence to the work and then to watch him have these scenes that break your heart and have to be played with such dramatic poignancy, riding the line of keeping it comedic, keeping it mysterious… I’m amazed.”

October 2023: Streep confirms separation from husband Don Gummer

After 45 years together, Streep’s reps confirmed that the pair have lived apart for “more than six years.” The couple share four children and five grandchildren.

January 2024: Streep and Short dazzle awards season

The twosome were seen enjoying each other’s company during the AFI Awards and the Golden Globes. Streep and Martin, who were spotted laughing and having fun together, were the focal point of the OMITB group. Short’s rep quickly confirmed that they were just friends and “nothing more” in a statement to PEOPLE.

January 2024: Short sets the record straight

On the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast, Short candidly spoke to Bill Maher about Streep and their relationship status. At the time, he said they were not a couple, just “very close friends.”

February 2024: Streep and Short’s dinner date

Streep and Short were spotted at dinner together with a group of friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The photos of the intimate setting were obtained by PEOPLE.

March 2024: Streep and Short enjoy Merrily We Roll Along

The famous duo was spotted by Instagram user @rachbailey1029 at the Broadway play Merrily We Roll Along as she snapped a sneaky photo of them together at the Hudson Theater. Later that day, Merrily We Roll Along cast members Corey Mach and Krystal Joy Brown shared posts about the two actors attending their performance.

May 2024: Short opens up about Streep in candid interview

Short revealed to PEOPLE how Streep’s role came about as he recalled how the legendary actress called him and said, “I want to be on it.” He mentioned that the romantic connection between the two characters was more of coincidence because, although the love story had already been pitched to him, Streep wasn’t aware of that.

Both industry veterans, Short talked about how all the attention he and Streep are getting doesn’t necessarily make him “uncomfortable.” Instead, he rather praised her and said “there’s no one who doesn’t adore her.” He also admitted to being before shooting their scenes together. “Oh, of course! I’m going to do a two-person scene with Meryl! he said.

August 2024: Streep and Short hold hands at OMITB Season 4 premiere

Although, Short reassured The Hollywood Reporter that he and Streep are just friends hours before the premiere party, the internet couldn’t contain their excitement as the two walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet in a video shared by Deadline. This interaction once again put their relationship rumors front and center. Watch below.

Martin Short and Meryl Streep attend the premiere after party for #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding pic.twitter.com/tGJQtiCxEq — Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 23, 2024

August 2024: Short discusses his ‘friendship’ with Streep

After they set social media on fire by what many called a “soft launch” of a relationship, Short once again stressed they are just friends during an interview with Extra. “I think a friendship always grows if you work with someone and love that person,” Short explicitly said while sitting next to Gomez and Martin.

Longtime buddy Martin even clarified that Streep “is friends with all of them,” and Gomez chimed in to call the bond between Short and Streep’s characters “so sweet.”

Only Murders in the Building, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, August 27, Hulu