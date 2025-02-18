Amy Schumer Teases Update on Martin Short & Meryl Streep Dating Rumors

Behind every joke, there is some truth; at least, that’s what fans hope is the case after Amy Schumer jokingly referenced the Martin Short and Meryl Streep romance rumors on Sunday night (February 16).

Speaking to People on the SNL50: The Anniversary Special red carpet in New York City on Sunday, the Kinda Pregnant star was asked about her dream table lineup at the afterparty, which was attended by a whole array of famous faces, including the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Sabrina Carpenter, Pedro Pascal, Chris Rock, and many, many more.

However, Schumer had one specific person in mind, telling the outlet, “There’s really no one funnier to sit next to than Marty Short, who I got to sit next to at the homecoming concert the other night,” referencing the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert that took place on Friday (February 14).

It was then she gave the juicy gossip, saying, “I think that the tea is, I think Marty might be off the market. That’s what I’m seeing. I don’t know.”

While Schumer didn’t mention Streep by name, she teased that Short’s heart has been stolen, “Maybe by just like the greatest actor of our time, I don’t know.”

Schumer recently starred alongside Short and Streep in Only Murders in the Building and sat with both at Friday’s concert. “That was a very fun seat to be seated in,” she added.

Rumors have been swirling for a while regarding a potential romance between Short and Streep. The speculation went into overdrive last year when they were spotted sitting next to each other at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. However, at the time, a representative for Short shot down the rumors, telling People that the pair are “just very good friends, nothing more.”

Short’s Only Murders co-star and long-time comedy partner Steve Martin then ignited rumors again when he posted an image of the three of them with his own face blanked out with an emoji, indicating he was a third-wheel between Short and Streep. Fans in the comments certainly took it as a sign, with one user asking, “Are u confirming this relationship?!”

During Friday’s SNL50 concert, the camera panned to Streep and Short while former SNL cast members Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer were on stage reprising their characters Marty and Bobbi Mohan-Culp. Streep jokingly flipped the bird at the comedians while Short laughed along.