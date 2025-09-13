Fran Fine and Mr. Sheffield, together again! The Nanny alums Fran Drescher and Charles Shaughnessy had a night on the town, along with executive producers of the ’90s sitcom.

“Out 4 sup w/ mr sheffield and the EPs of The Nanny. A gr8 nite indeed!” Drescher wrote on Threads on Friday, September 12, captioning a photo of the happy group, which included her ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, with whom she co-created The Nanny.

Fellow EPs Robert Sternin, Prudence Fraser, and Diane Wilk were part of the group, Entertainment Weekly reports, as was Susan Fallender, Shaughnessy’s wife.

“Getting the Band back together….?!” Shaughnessy wrote on Instagram on Friday as he shared the same pic. “A great night out with Susan and The Nanny gang!!”

The Nanny starred Drescher as door-to-door salesperson Fran Fine, who talks her way into a job taking care of the three children of Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield (Shaughnessy). Mr. Sheffield eventually takes a shine to Fran, while his butler, Niles (Daniel Davis), and business partner C.C. Babcock (Lauren Lane), forge their own connection.

The CBS comedy ran from 1993 to 1999, and its six-season run gave Drescher two Golden Globe nominations and two Emmy noms. The show won its sole Emmy in 1995, with Brenda Cooper taking the prize for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Costuming for a Series. (See our list of the best-dressed TV characters in history, Fran Fine included.)

The Nanny has had a resurgence in popularity recently as Gen Zers like Sabrina Carpenter channel Fran’s fashion choices. “I feel blessed that Fran Fine remains so current and influential to so many generations of women and girls, men and boys, and everything in between,” Drescher told the New York Post in December. “Gen Z watched [The Nanny] on internet outlets, and had a heightened awareness of the fashion and glam that Fran Fine exemplified.”

As fans hold out hope for a Nanny reboot, Drescher should have more time for new (or old) TV roles and offscreen costar reunions. Last month, she decided not to seek another term as the president of SAG-AFTRA, and on Friday, Lord of the Rings actor Sean Astin was elected to succeed her.