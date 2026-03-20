Fran Drescher Honors ‘Nanny’ Mom Renée Taylor on 93rd Birthday

Michelle Stein
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THE NANNY, Fran Drescher, Renee Taylor
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What To Know

  • Fran Drescher celebrated Renée Taylor’s 93rd birthday on Instagram, honoring her former The Nanny co-star and onscreen mother.
  • Fans joined Drescher in sending birthday wishes and praise to Taylor, highlighting her iconic role and enduring legacy as Sylvia Fine on the ’90s sitcom.
  • The Nanny, which aired from 1993 to 1999 and starred Drescher and Taylor, remains popular and is currently available to stream.

Fran Drescher honored Renée Taylor, her onscreen mom in The Nanny, on the latter’s 93rd birthday.

On Thursday, March 19, Drescher, 68, took to Instagram with a photo of herself and Taylor alongside a sweet message for her big day.

“Happy Birthday Renee,” she captioned her update. “You are one in a mil babe. I love you! You inspired me you brilliant woman you! 93 and still kickin’ a**! You go Gurl 💋🎂💪.”

In the comments, Drescher’s followers joined her in celebrating Taylor and sending her well-wishes on her birthday. One Instagram user wrote, “Happy Birthday Renee!!! 🥳🎉🎊🎂🎈❤️❤️❤️.”

Someone else echoed, “Happy birthday ‘maaaaa’!! 🎉🎉🎉.”

Another fan exclaimed, “Absolute Queens!!!! I adore them!!! ❤️🌹.”

A different follower pointed out, “We all wanna be like Ma at 93 she rocks!🥳🎉.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user declared, “Legend!! one of the best actresses and characters in TV history! Y’all’s chemistry is 🔥.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fran Drescher (@officialfrandrescher)

In August, Drescher reunited with Taylor to see her play Dying Is No Excuse! — and she posted photos on Instagram to mark the occasion.

“This triumph celebrates the creative and complex love filled marriage & relationship between Renee Taylor & Joe Bologna,” she explained. “Renee at 92 is a magical genius who opens and closes the show. The flashback scenes beginning when Renee was 30 and goes through all of their life together thru The Nanny and Joe’s battle with cancer.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fran Drescher (@officialfrandrescher)

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The Nanny aired for six seasons from 1993 to 1999. The ’90s sitcom featured Drescher as Fran Fine, the titular nanny, while Taylor played her eccentric mother, Sylvia Fine. Drescher’s real-life mother served as the inspiration for Sylvia, which is also her mom’s name. Similarly, her actual dad and TV dad in The Nanny were both named Morty.

In addition to Drescher and Taylor, the show starred Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, and Grace Sheffield, among others.

The Nanny, streaming on Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video

The Nanny (1993) key art
Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher

Charles Shaughnessy

Charles Shaughnessy

Lauren Lane

Lauren Lane

Daniel Davis

Daniel Davis

Nicholle Tom

Nicholle Tom

Benjamin Salisbury

Madeline Zima

Madeline Zima

Renee Taylor

Renee Taylor

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Series

1993–1999

TVPG

Sitcom

Comedy

Romance

Where to Stream

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The Nanny (1993)

Fran Drescher

Renée Taylor




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