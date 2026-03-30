What To Know Fran Drescher and Charles Shaughnessy, stars of the sitcom The Nanny, reunited 27 years after the show’s finale.

Drescher praised the musical Somebody to Love, written by The Nanny‘s executive producers, and shared her excitement about seeing Shaughnessy and other former cast members at the event.

Fans expressed enthusiasm for the reunion on Instagram, with many calling for a reboot of The Nanny.

Fran Drescher recently reunited with her The Nanny costar, Charles Shaughnessy, 27 years after the beloved sitcom ended.

On Sunday, March 29, Drescher, 68, took to Instagram with a photo of herself and Shaughnessy, 71, who played Fran Fine’s onscreen love interest, Maxwell Sheffield.

“Miss Fine & Mr. Sheffield reunite at the premier of the new musical Somebody to Love written by The Nanny executive producer/writers Rob Sternin & Prudence Fraser at The Rubicon Theater in Ventura, CA,” she captioned the update.

After lauding the jukebox musical as “very entertaining & moving,” Drescher explained that it “covers all the hopes and trials of the 1970’s into the 1980’s” as “told through 4 unlikely college friends who make a verbal agreement on their graduation day to always stay in touch and support each other.”

She concluded her post by declaring, “Twas great as always to see my dear Charles Shaughnessy as well as other The Nanny alumni! GO!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fran Drescher (@officialfrandrescher)

In the comments, Drescher’s followers reacted to her unexpected reunion with Shaughnessy. One Instagram user exclaimed, “The Nanny is my go-to-feel-good show! I’ve watched the series more than a few times! I never tire of it! You two look amazing❤️.”

Another fan pointed out, “Aging like fine wine.”

Someone else wrote, “Mr. Sheffield is the producer 🥰🥰🥰,” of the character’s career as a Broadway producer in The Nanny.

A different follower suggested, “I think we are due for a reboot. 😍.”

Meanwhile, yet another fan echoed, “Can we get a reboot? Would love to see Ms. Fine & Mr. Sheffield 20 years later. ❤️.”

The Nanny aired for six seasons on CBS from 1993 to 1999. In Drescher’s next sitcom, Living With Fran — which ran for two seasons on The WB from 2005 to 2006 — she and Shaughnessy reunited onscreen, as he frequently played her ex-husband, Ted.

The Nanny, streaming on Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video