‘Doc’ Season 2 Scoop: What’s Joan Hiding From Amy?

Doc is giving Amy (Molly Parker) a blast from her past she can’t quite fully remember in Season 2, with the introduction of Felicity Huffman as Joan, her mentor who’s coming in as the hospital’s new chief beginning with the second episode, airing on September 30.

Due to the car accident that took eight years of memories from her, there are aspects about Joan and their past that Amy can’t remember. However, as the premiere (which aired on September 14 and reruns on September 23) shows, she’s starting to have memory flashes. And Joan comes in with her own history and baggage.

“Joan has a secret that’s about [herself]. We will get to know what that is in Episode 3 and be wondering when Amy will remember or figure it out,” executive producer Barbie Kligman tells TV Insider. She says that is like the Dixon storyline of Season 1 — Richard (Scott Wolf) hid the events that led to a patient’s death from Amy after she couldn’t remember she’d been looking into it — in terms of it playing out “more long term.”

A second storyline involving Joan involves her “part in a big decision Amy made,” Kligman previews. “That we learn about in [Episode] 2 when we introduce Joan. We get the introduction to Joan, we see Michael [Omar Metwally] sort of realize that’s who he should hire for chief, and he does. And at the same time, we get to see some flashbacks of Amy and Michael right before the end, and Michael and Joan, and Amy and Joan. So it’s really nice, the way it all ties together and gives you some insight because it’s hard to tell what Joan’s intentions are in the world, and you sort of leave people guessing.”

So can Joan be trusted? That’s certainly in question. However, the EP adds, “Joan loves Amy. Joan was Amy’s mentor. Joan has always believed in Amy. But Joan is also human with her own issues.”

What are your theories about Joan’s secret and Amy’s decision? Let us know in the comments section below.

Doc, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Fox