‘Doc’ Season 2 Scoop: What’s Joan Hiding From Amy?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Molly Parker and Felicity Huffman — 'Doc' Season 2 Episode 2 'Delusions of Grandeur'
Preview
John Medland / Fox

Doc

 More

Doc is giving Amy (Molly Parker) a blast from her past she can’t quite fully remember in Season 2, with the introduction of Felicity Huffman as Joan, her mentor who’s coming in as the hospital’s new chief beginning with the second episode, airing on September 30.

Due to the car accident that took eight years of memories from her, there are aspects about Joan and their past that Amy can’t remember. However, as the premiere (which aired on September 14 and reruns on September 23) shows, she’s starting to have memory flashes. And Joan comes in with her own history and baggage.

“Joan has a secret that’s about [herself]. We will get to know what that is in Episode 3 and be wondering when Amy will remember or figure it out,” executive producer Barbie Kligman tells TV Insider. She says that is like the Dixon storyline of Season 1 — Richard (Scott Wolf) hid the events that led to a patient’s death from Amy after she couldn’t remember she’d been looking into it — in terms of it playing out “more long term.”

A second storyline involving Joan involves her “part in a big decision Amy made,” Kligman previews. “That we learn about in [Episode] 2 when we introduce Joan. We get the introduction to Joan, we see Michael [Omar Metwally] sort of realize that’s who he should hire for chief, and he does. And at the same time, we get to see some flashbacks of Amy and Michael right before the end, and Michael and Joan, and Amy and Joan. So it’s really nice, the way it all ties together and gives you some insight because it’s hard to tell what Joan’s intentions are in the world, and you sort of leave people guessing.”

'Doc' Boss Breaks Down Amy & Michael's Look in Season 2 Premiere
Related

'Doc' Boss Breaks Down Amy & Michael's Look in Season 2 Premiere

So can Joan be trusted? That’s certainly in question. However, the EP adds, “Joan loves Amy. Joan was Amy’s mentor. Joan has always believed in Amy. But Joan is also human with her own issues.”

What are your theories about Joan’s secret and Amy’s decision? Let us know in the comments section below.

Doc, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Fox

Doc (2025) - FOX

Doc (2025) where to stream

Doc (2025)

Barbie Kligman




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jimmy Kimmel
1
Disney Reportedly in Chaos as Talks About Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to ABC Continue
Kristin Chenoweth
2
Kristin Chenoweth Gets Emotional Over Backlash to Her Charlie Kirk Tribute Post
Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Andrea Brooks, and Jack Wagner at the 'When Calls the Heart' Hearties convention
3
‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast Reunites for Fan Event Ahead of Season 13 (PHOTOS)
4
‘Big Brother’s Lauren Domingue on Why Vince Chose Morgan Over Her
5
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Blast Show After Contestant Misses $71,000 Win