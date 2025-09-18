‘Doc’: Felicity Huffman Debuts as Amy’s Mentor — and Westside’s New Chief (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Molly Parker and Felicity Huffman — 'Doc' Season 2 Episode 2 'Delusions of Grandeur'
John Medland / Fox

Doc

 More

Doc has a new chief, and new series regular Felicity Huffman debuts as Dr. Joan Ridley, taking over the position, in the second episode of Season 2, airing on Tuesday, September 30 (there was a special premiere on September 14, and that episode will rerun on September 23). Fox has now released photos from “Delusions of Grandeur,” showing Huffman at the hospital, alongside Molly Parker — Joan was Amy’s mentor — and Omar Metwally, as well as a look at one of the patients.

In this episode, Fox teases, “Amy grapples with having memories while treating a mother-to-be with a mysterious condition. Also, Dr. Joan Ridley, Amy’s mentor, visits Westside.”

Joan arrives with “her eye on the job,” executive producer Hank Steinberg told TV Insider ahead of the season. (Prior to the accident that took years of memories from her, Amy was chief, then Scott Wolf‘s Richard was interim chief.) “Joan is a tough, old-school feminist, big believer in female empowerment and self-made, and a really interesting, eccentric personality. She is double boarded in internal medicine and surgery and has traveled the world doing Doctors With Borders type of medicine, so she’s been all over the world, she’s extremely adventurous and sure of herself. She’s tough and exacting on the other doctors in a similar way to how Amy is, but she’s smoother with how she does it. So, she’s a bit more carrot-and-stick, whereas Amy was kind of all stick. Amy learned and watched Joan, but she sort of took the stick part and didn’t take much of the carrot part in terms of how she worked with her staff.”

In the premiere, Amy had memory flashes amidst a hostage situation. She then decided to enter a sensory deprivation tank in hopes of having more.

Will Scott Wolf Return in 'Doc' Season 2? Boss Gives Update
Related

Will Scott Wolf Return in 'Doc' Season 2? Boss Gives Update

“It’s a process, and it’s an interesting process. Amy will do things proactively to try to get her memories back. She will instant results. Like anything else, results are not always instant, and with the brain, you can’t dictate, it does. So, I think she’ll be surprised along the way to see that maybe she doesn’t remember anything initially, but then the brain can surprise you when you least expect it and go, ‘Here’s something,'” executive producer Barbie Kligman told us.

Scroll down to check out the photos from this episode, then let us know what you’re hoping to see from Felicity Huffman’s Joan Ridley in the comments section.

Doc, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Fox

Molly Parker and Felicity Huffman — 'Doc' Season 2 Episode 2
John Medland / Fox

Amy (Molly Parker) now has her mentor, Joan (Felicity Huffman), working in her hospital, holding the job she used to. How long before either or both of them lose those smiles?

Molly Parker and Felicity Huffman — 'Doc' Season 2 Episode 2
John Medland / Fox

Amy looks a bit hesitant here

Omar Metwally — 'Doc' Season 2 Episode 2
John Medland / Fox

Michael (Omar Metwally) has a lot on his plate: the hospital, a new baby, a wife and ex-wife who can’t get along…

Felicity Huffman and Omar Metwally — 'Doc' Season 2 Episode 2
John Medland / Fox

How does Michael feel about having Joan as chief?

Molly Parker — 'Doc' Season 2 Episode 2
John Medland / Fox

Amy looks worried

Molly Parker — 'Doc' Season 2 Episode 2
John Medland / Fox

What’s on the monitor?

Molly Parker — 'Doc' Season 2 Episode 2
John Medland / Fox

Can Amy alleviate this patient’s concerns?

'Doc' Season 2 Episode 2
John Medland / Fox

A patient gets a visit from a loved one

MollyParker — 'Doc' Season 2 Episode 2
John Medland / Fox

Amy may be a doctor in this instance, but she’s also going to be on the other side this season, with her treatments to try to get her memories back

Jon Ecker — 'Doc' Season 2 Episode 2
John Medland / Fox

Jake (Jon Ecker) doesn’t look like he’s doing well

Doc (2025)

Felicity Huffman

Molly Parker

Omar Metwally




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
America's Got Talent Season 20 judges
1
‘AGT’ Results Recap: Who Are the Top 10 Finalists for Season 20?
Jimmy Kimmel
2
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Suspended by ABC Over Charlie Kirk Controversy
Ree Drummond attends The Pioneer Woman Magazine Celebration with Ree Drummond at The Mason Jar on June 6, 2017 in New York City.
3
‘The Pioneer Woman’s Ree Drummond Makes Surprise Retirement Announcement
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Teacher Misses $83,000 Win After Show Makes Change — Fans React
Jimmy Kimmel
5
Jimmy Kimmel Was Set to Clarify Charlie Kirk Killing Comments Before ABC Suspension