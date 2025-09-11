‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Shares Heartbreaking Post After Family Loss

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Warning: The following post contains discussions of miscarriage and pregnancy loss.

Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson is asking for prayers and support after her relatives suffered a devastating loss.

On Wednesday (September 10), Carson took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a post from family member Taylor Southard, who revealed she’d had a miscarriage.

“My relatives just lost their sweet baby boy full term,” Carson wrote. “My heart is shattered for them. They’re now facing unexpected cost of the funeral and hospital bills. If you could pray for them and donate to help ease this financial burden as they experience an unbearable loss.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum included a link to the GoFundMe page, which was set up by another family member, Kenzie Carson.

As of writing, the GoFundMe has reached $10,535 of its $13,000 target and has received donations from several friends and stars, including Carson’s current DWTS partner, Robert Irwin, his mother, Terri Irwin, and his sister and former Mirrorball Trophy winner, Bindi Irwin, who each donated $500.

In her own post, Taylor opened up about her heartbreaking loss, writing, “Broken. Shattered. Forever changed. Our boy, Westley Brent Southard. Pure perfection. Everything was perfect, you were just rolling in my tummy that morning, to find out your heart wasn’t beating that night.”

She continued, “We got to hold you, and admire you. You’re sleeping perfect little body. You look so much like your sister, a curved button nose, long fingers and toes. And so much dark thick hair. I’ll see you in her and daddy every day and I couldn’t be more thankful for that. Dad got to take a nap with you, his favorite thing. Born 9/9/25 a Tuesday just like your sister, September just like your mom, 9th like dad. I’m broken beyond words and this pain is deeper than anything I’ve ever felt.”

Taylor added that she is “crippled in indescribable pain and heartache with a bleeding body,” adding, “No more tears can come out of me. Physically hurting and emotionally gone.”

“I love you Westley Brent. 🪽 I’m your mom forever, and you’re forever my son,” she concluded. “Till we meet again my perfect boy. I’ll be saying your name everyday. Visit me in my dreams.”