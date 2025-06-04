Dancing With the Stars celebrated its 20th anniversary on June 1, 2025, and it’s hard to believe how far the show has come. In addition to how much the production value, costumes, and dances in general have changed, the pro dancers have also transformed quite a bit since their first seasons on the show.

While none of the Season 1 pros are on the show anymore, there are so many professional dancers who became staples over the years, many of whom are still part of the cast today. Several of the pros have gone on to become celebrities in their own rights, including Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, and more.

In honor of the milestone anniversary, we’re looking back at how far some of our favorite pros have come. Scroll down to see then-and-now photos of the most beloved pros from their first seasons of the show and today.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, September 2025, ABC