Dancing With the Stars celebrated its 20th anniversary on June 1, 2025, and it’s hard to believe how far the show has come. In addition to how much the production value, costumes, and dances in general have changed, the pro dancers have also transformed quite a bit since their first seasons on the show.

While none of the Season 1 pros are on the show anymore, there are so many professional dancers who became staples over the years, many of whom are still part of the cast today. Several of the pros have gone on to become celebrities in their own rights, including Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, and more.

In honor of the milestone anniversary, we’re looking back at how far some of our favorite pros have come. Scroll down to see then-and-now photos of the most beloved pros from their first seasons of the show and today.

Cheryl Burke in 2006, Cheryl Burke in 2025
ABC/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cheryl Burke

After 25 seasons as a pro on Dancing With the Stars, Cheryl Burke‘s last appearance was Season 31 (2022). She’s a two-time champion and made her debut on the show during Season 2 (2006).

Amid buzz about her appearance in 2025, Burke said on TikTok, “I’m not on Ozempic. I’m not sick. I didn’t get a face transplant, and no, I didn’t get a brow lift.”

Maksim Chmerkovskiy in 2006 and 2025
ABC/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Maksim Chmerkovskiy made his DWTS debut during Season 2 in 2006. He left after Season 25 (2017), although he’s also made guest appearances as a judge.

Karina Smirnoff in 2006 and 2025
ABC/Karina Smirnoff/Instagram

Karina Smirnoff

After making her debut in Season 3 (2006), Karina Smirnoff was a pro for 18 seasons of DWTS. Her last season was Season 22 (2016).

Julianne Hough in 2007 and 2025
ABC/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough was barely legal when she made her DWTS debut in Season 4 (2007). She appeared on five seasons as a pro and later served as a judge for five seasons. Now, she cohosts the show.

Derek Hough in 2007 and 2025
Everett Collection/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Derek Hough

Derek Hough is basically DWTS royalty. While he’s now a judge on the show, he started out as a pro on Season 5 (2007) and competed for 17 seasons before leaving in Season 23 (2016).

Lacey Schwimmer in 2008 and 2025
ABC/Lacey Schwimmer/Instagram

Lacey Schwimmer

Lacey Schwimmer was a pro for six seasons during the height of DWTS. She made her debut in Season 7 (2008) and last appeared in Season 13 (2011).

Val Chmerkovskiy in 2011 and 2025
ABC/Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Val Chmerkovskiy

Since making his debut during Season 13 (2011), Val Chmerkovskiy has appeared on 20 seasons of the show and is still one of the beloved pros today.

Peta Murgatroyd in 2011 and 2025
ABC/Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Peta Murgatroyd

Peta Murgatroyd has been on the show on-and-off since her Season 13 (2011) debut. Her most recent appearance was Season 32 (2023).

Mark Ballas in 2007 and 2025
ABC/Mark Ballas/Instagram

Mark Ballas

Can we talk about this hair transformation? Mark Ballas debuted on Season 5 (2007) of DWTS and was a 19-time pro before taking a long hiatus and returning for Season 31 (2022).

Sharna Burgess in 2013 and 2025
ABC/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sharna Burgess

Sharna Burgess first appeared on DWTS in Season 16 (2013) and was on the show 14 times before her last appearance in Season 30 (2021).

Lindsay Arnold in 2013 and 2025
ABC/Lindsay Arnold/Instagram

Lindsay Arnold

Lindsay Arnold was just a teenager when she first became a DWTS pro in Season 16 (2013). After a few seasons off, she returned for Season 21 (2015) and has been a pro 10 times, most recently in Season 30 (2021).

Emma Slater in 2013 and 2025
ABC/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Emma Slater

Emma Slater‘s first appearance as a pro was Season 17 (2013), and she’s still on the show today.

Witney Carson in 2014 and 2024
ABC

Witney Carson

Since making her debut in Season 18 (2014), Witney Carson has been a pro 14 times, including in the most recent season.

Jenna Johnson in 2016 and 2025
ABC/David Becker/Getty Images

Jenna Johnson

Jenna Johnson‘s first time as a pro was Season 23 (2016), and she’s still on the show today.

