‘Bargain Block’s Shea Hicks-Whitfield Shares Fun BTS Moment Ahead of Final Episode

The Bargain Block cast and crew had a fun time filming what would become one of their final episodes.

Shea Hicks-Whitfield shared a throwback clip from filming Season 4 of the HGTV series via Instagram on Friday, September 5. “#FlashbackFriday I am so thankful and grateful for everyone involved in this spectacular adventure, we call Bargain Block!” she captioned the post. “Thanks for always being willing participants in my random dance parties. Thanks for making my days brighter. Thanks for making work FUN… And thanks to all of you for tuning in faithfully 🥰LOVE y’all!!!”

Hicks-Whitfield shared her message to fans alongside a clip of herself, costars Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, and the show’s crew members enjoying an impromptu dance party. The moment occurred during the filming of the show’s most recent episode (aired on Wednesday, September 3), which saw Bynum and Thomas renovate an art deco home in Detroit, Michigan.

Hicks-Whitfield’s outfit in the clip matched the one she wore while giving Bynum and Thomas a tour of the pre-renovated home in Wednesday’s episode. The real estate expert sported a light pink blouse, jeans, and a pair of floral-patterned boots.

Fans shared their love for the show’s cast in the comments of Hicks-Whitfield’s post. “I will miss this show. But I am looking forward to see what you do next.👏,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “I’m really going to miss you all 😢 you’re my favorite show 💝 you’re really family 😍 what you have done for Detroit is amazing!”

“One of the best shows HGTV has ever had! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️❤️ Rebuilding communities one house at a time is so important to prioritize over useless drama,” a separate user commented. Someone else shared, “We are heartbroken that your show has been canceled. It was the best reno show on HGTV! Please keep us posted. Maybe another streaming network will pick you up. Fingers crossed!! Love you three. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Bynum previously revealed in June that Bargain Block would end with Season 4, despite initially being renewed for a fifth season. “They originally greenlit it, and I guess that was back in December,” he explained at the time. “Then they decided in February, after we got everything ready for Season 5, that they weren’t gonna do it.”

Several more HGTV home renovation series were canceled after Bargain Block, including Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

In a July Instagram Story post, Bynum admitted he was “really looking forward” to watching the final episode of Bargain Block air on HGTV. “It’ll be a lot of emotions that day, but it’ll also be officially the turn of a new page,” he told fans. “And I think Evan and me and Shea are ready for it. But the next page is going to be quite fun.”

Bynum later wrote that he was “grateful” to leave HGTV “at a high point” in an August 19 Instagram post, adding, “While the decision to leave was not ours, it’s clear we have fans that will support us no matter what network we land on and that is a comfort. I’ll admit, the anger we experienced in the last few months was tough to handle, but seeing how many of you were also angry helped us see a path forward. Out of the bad always comes some good.”

