‘GMA’s Lara Spencer to Host New Design Competition Series ‘That Thrifting Show’

Six years after the end of Flea Market Flip, Lara Spencer is heading back to TV with a brand new design competition series.

The Good Morning America star will host and executive produce the upcoming Freeform and Hulu series That Thrifting Show. “In the 12-episode series, vintage design expert Lara Spencer presents two designer duos with identical rooms,” reads the official description of the show announced on Tuesday, September 9. “With limited time and budget, teams must treasure hunt for vintage and thrift store finds to design their way to beautiful, layered, finished rooms. It’s style and sustainability in a race against the clock.”

Spencer shared her excitement over the new show in a Tuesday statement. “It is so meaningful to share my childhood love of thrifting and celebrate this new generation’s passion for sustainable design,” she said. “As you will see on That Thrifting Show, there are so many incredible treasures out there, just waiting to be reimagined and given a new life. To see the rooms these designers create with their thrifted finds is aspirational and simply amazing.”

That Thrifting Show will be produced for ABC News Studios by Butternut, a division of Wheelhouse Entertainment, and Envisionary Productions. In addition to Spencer, Courtney White and Cheryl Wayne will executive produce the series for Butternut. Jon Rosen will also executive produce for Envisionary Production, along with David Sloan and Melia Patria for ABC News Studios.

Spencer is no stranger to the design show format, as she notably created and hosted HGTV’s Flea Market Flip. The series, which ran for 14 seasons from 2012 to 2019, saw competitors use $500 to transform diamond-in-the-rough furniture and home decor pieces from a flip market. Whoever scored the biggest profit for their items would win the episode and take home a cash prize.

The TV personality also executive produced and hosted HGTV’s Everything But the House, which saw appraisers find treasures among the clutter of families’ homes.

Spencer previously teased that she had a new project in the works via her Instagram Story in July. “If you’re wondering what I’m doing with all of this stuff, stay tuned! New project coming,” she said in a clip of herself loading up some thrifting finds into the trunk of her car. “And all I’ll say is if you liked Flea Market Flip, you’re gonna be very happy.”

In addition to news of Spencer’s new show, Deadline reported on Tuesday that Spencer signed a new multi-year deal with ABC News to continue her role as a GMA correspondent. ABC News did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment about Spencer’s reported new deal.

That Thrifting Show, 2026, Freeform/Hulu

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7am/6c, ABC