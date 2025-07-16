‘GMA’s Lara Spencer Hints at New DIY Project Years After HGTV’s ‘Flea Market Flip’

Lara Spencer could be heading back to HGTV with a brand new design series.

The Good Morning America host teased a new DIY project via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 15. “If you’re wondering what I’m doing with all of this stuff, stay tuned! New project coming,” she said while loading various home décor items into the trunk of her car.

Bringing up her old show, she added, “And all I’ll say is if you liked Flea Market Flip, you’re gonna be very happy.”

Spencer’s shopping finds included a vintage standing lamp, multiple photo frames, and what appeared to be a pair of wooden side tables. The TV personality didn’t share any further details about her “thrifting secret mission.”

In addition to being one of the many faces of ABC’s GMA, Spencer is well-known for hosting all 14 seasons of HGTV’s Flea Market Flip. The show, which ran from 2012 to 2019, followed competitors as they used a budget of $500 to revamp and resell flea market finds. Whichever team scored the most profit for their work was named the episode’s winner and took home a cash prize.

Spencer has remained a furniture flipping enthusiast in the years since the show’s end. “Who’s ready for some flea market flipping.??! Went to my ol’ stomping grounds yesterday (swipe to see some of the fun finds!) and boy do I miss it,” she captioned Instagram snaps of herself at a furniture market in April 2024. “It may be time….. #fleamarketflip.”

At the time, fans flooded the comments with their hopes for the show’s potential return. “Please bring back Flea Market Flip! LOVE watching it!,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Bring the show back! One of my favorites 😍.”

She even visited a flea market while covering the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. “This is my Olympic sport, scouring one of Paris’ many flea markets, showing James [Longman] how I find vintage gems hiding in plain sight,” she said in a July 2024 GMA segment of her market adventure. “If you want to bring home the gold, you’ll need a keen eye and comfortable footwear. We did 5,000 steps, burning calories without burning our bank accounts.”

News of Spencer’s potential return to HGTV comes shortly after the network canceled a handful of shows, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, and Battle on the Beach. New episodes of other shows, such as the Property Brothers’ Celebrity IOU and Nicole Curtis‘ Rehab Addict, have been postponed to later dates.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are the latest stars to be affected by the HGTV cancellations, as multiple outlets have recently reported that their shows The Flipping El Moussas and Christina on the Coast have been canceled. The pair’s show The Flip Off with Heather Rae El Moussa will still return for a second season, although a filming and premiere date have not been set.