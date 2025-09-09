‘The View’ Fans Give Verdict on Show’s Dramatic New Season 29 Intro

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The View returned for its 29th season on Monday (September 8), debuting a brand-new title sequence that has caused mixed reactions among fans.

The intro features black-and-white still images of hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, while a voice-over introduces them and Leona Lewis‘ ‘This Version’ plays in the background.

This marks a notable shift from the Season 28 intro, which featured a green and gold theme and combined still images with video clips of the hosts from an official photoshoot.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the new intro, with one user on The View Reddit forum saying, “[It] feels very “in memoriam” eeek.”

“You said it not me….!” replied another, clearly thinking along the same lines.

“They should’ve just used the intro from last season,” said another.

Another wrote, “It seems like it’s temporary or something. Like someone this morning was like oh crap we forgot to put together a new intro, throw this up there.”

“I don’t think they did a big photo shoot this year so they probably used photos they already had,” shared one user.

“This is a very cut and paste intro for Season 29. Gotta save money somewhere, I guess,” wrote another.

However, others were more favorable, with one commenter writing, “I like how it’s been shortened, gets us to the show faster. The old intros were long for every day.”

“I don’t hate it 🤷‍♂️,” said another.

“Its an interesting choice. Hate Sunnys though, its so different from the others,” wrote one fan, noting how in Hostin’s shot, she is facing away from the camera.

“Truly! why can we not see [Hostin’s] face???” replied another user.

In a recent teaser for Season 29, Goldberg said, “This is why you should always keep coming back to The View, because you never know what’s going to happen.”

Guests announced for upcoming episodes include Emma Heming Willis, America Ferrera, Matthew McConaughey, Marlon Wayans, Robin Wright, Lily James, Priscilla Presley, Regina Hall, Gloria Estefan, Tim Allen, Glen Powell, and Eli Manning.

The View, Season 29, Weekdays, ABC