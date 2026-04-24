Kathy Griffin Thanks ‘The View’ for Not Banning Her Like ‘Other Shows’

Kathy Griffin was the featured guest on The View‘s Friday (April 24) episode, and she came with a note of gratitude for cohosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Griffin, who was promoting her new comedy tour, “New Face New Tour,” said she has been making the media rounds because she’s finally been “uncanceled” but thanked The View for always having her on “when other shows wouldn’t.”

“You were never canceled with us,” Behar confirmed.

“I know,” the comedian responded. “That’s why I’m thanking you.”

Griffin was famously fired from cohosting CNN’s annual New Year’s show with Anderson Cooper in 2017 after she posted a social media image of herself holding a severed mannequin head bearing a resemblance to Donald Trump. Her longtime friendship with Cooper was also strained as a result of his reaction to her post. However, she appeared on The View in 2018, 2021, and 2024 after the incident.

Griffin later explained to NPR that she was merely posing with the head in response to Trump’s comments about Megyn Kelly that she had “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her… wherever.” However, the joke was lost on many, as she lost work and was reportedly investigated for conspiracy to assassinate Trump.

She was also added to the federal no-fly list and revealed on The View how she is able to get around the country for her tour and other appearances.

“People know my material is always different, that’s one thing. Even the president and now the whole cabinet hates me, all the people I’ve had trouble with…” Griffin said.

“Well, you’re sitting among company,” Haines noted.

“I know! I’ve always had friends from either side of the aisle. I just never had one put me on the no-fly list, call me an ISIS terrorist,” she continued, adding that her way of getting around now is, “I fly private.”

Griffin went on to share a message about current politics, saying that when she was touring in Minneapolis, Minnesota, she visited the memorials for George Floyd and Renee Good and said, “Their biggest fear is that they’re forgotten. So I just want everyone to know, ICE is still out there brutalizing people. There’s no accountability. To me, it doesn’t matter which side of the aisle you’re on… and so I just want to say to the Minnesotans and now Vermont’s being hit hard, we see you people that are still brutalized by ICE. We haven’t forgotten. We haven’t forgotten [Jeffrey] Epstein. We’re not forgetting ICE. We’re remembering.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC