‘The View’: Joy Behar Says Why Trump Administration Is ‘Trying to Kill Us’

Joy Behar made a very grim prediction on Thursday’s (April 23) episode of The View.

While discussing the contentious testimony of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Capitol Hill about his term as the Department Health and Human Services secretary, the cohosts each took turns bashing RFK Jr. for his various claims.

No one was more disturbed, though, than Behar.

First, the panelists reviewed highlights of the session, including when RFK Jr. was confronted over the growing outbreaks of measles due to CDC vaccination policy changes and when he claimed AI might be able to cure cancer. Then, Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out that he cut funding to a very promising pancreatic cancer treatment project, saying, “We’re going to feel the consequences of [RFK Jr.’s decisions] for decades.”

After Whoopi Goldberg then pointed out that the CDC no longer provides information to the public about trials for long-term Covid victims, that’s when Behar spoke up.

“Sometimes, I feel like they’re trying to kill us,” she said. “I mean you’ve got Trump just vetoed anything that has to do with climate change that would alleviate the problem. And we can see it everywhere that the Earth is in a lot of trouble. But here, you’ve got a department with a guy in charge of our health who’s a former heroin addict, he swam in sewage — who does that?! — and he snorted cocaine off a toilet seat. This is who is in charge of your health, America.”

Behar continued, “Do not put up with it. We’re in a lot of trouble. Don’t the people see that?”

After some further discussion, in which Goldberg demanded that the Trump administration start firing off some of the male members of the cabinet, Griffin pointed out that the newest apointee for director of the CDC was actually “high qualified.”

“Like, confirm someone who’s credentialed?” she asked, rhetorically.

“She’s actually a doctor,” Hostin agreed.

“Wouldn’t that be something. Somebody who actually knew the job,” Goldberg added.

“How about a president like that?” Behar said to close the segment.

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC