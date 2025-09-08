‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Issues Hopeful Message After Almost Cursing On-Air About Trump

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

It was a busy day of “Hot Topics” for the cohosts of The View on Monday’s (September 8) live Season 29 debut episode. The panelists covered a variety of subjects, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr.‘s contentious congressional hearing, Donald Trump‘s “Department of War” and planned Chicago takeover, and the rash of adults taking sports game souvenirs from children and becoming the instant ire of the internet.

One of the most spirited conversations of all, though, was the sharing segment in which the cohosts discussed their summer vacation activities, which concluded with Whoopi Goldberg issuing a message of perseverance to at-home audiences.

Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed she spent the summer with her in-laws at the lake. Sunny Hostin revealed that, since both of her children have now moved out, she sold her house and had an estate sale, which Martha Stewart apparently shopped at for multiple items. Ana Navarro had the time of her life in Greece for five weeks, swimming in the ocean every single day. Joy Behar had some important dinners with politicians like Andy Beshear and Eric Swalwell, in addition to performing in her play, My First Ex-Husband. And Sara Haines was overjoyed to take her kid to her home state’s fair.

While the others had lots of stories, photos, and reflections to share, when it came time for Goldberg to share, she revealed, “I did absolutely nothing.” Though her cohosts contested that — noting she was in London for a show — she doubled down on her statement. “Absolutely nothing. I did not watch anything. I talked to a couple of people. I had a great time. I did nothing. I did.”

Goldberg then went on to explain why her lack of activity was preferable to her, saying, “There is not a lot you can do about what you’re hearing [in the news]. You can do a lot about what you’re living, who you’re living with, how you’re living, where you’re living, and your family. Paying attention to your family, making them laugh, making them do stuff, feeding them food they don’t want to eat but that you want them to eat, or having reunions with people, those are all things that we can do to combat the …” she then stopped herself from saying, apparently, “bullsh*t,” and joked, “I didn’t say it!”

She continued to conclude, “These are the things we can do to combat all the things that are being heaped on us on a daily basis, things can cannot do anything about — nobody to yell at, nobody to talk to — but we can work on ourselves in our homes and our families. Let’s focus on that and let them do whatever they’re doing because we’re going to prevail. No matter what, we’re America.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC