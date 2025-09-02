Wednesday Season 2’s second half is quickly approaching, and in anticipation of the four-episode premiere, Netflix has debuted the first images of Lady Gaga in character as Rosaline Rotwood.

In the first captivating image posted by the show’s official account on September 1, the photo was captioned, “A vision in venom. Here’s your first look at Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood.” The photo depicts Gaga’s character bathed in a white glow as she delivers a mesmerizing look at the camera.

While details about Rosaline Rotwood have been minimal, Netflix described her as “Mysterious and enigmatic” and “a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.” How and when that will come about is for fans to discover, but this long-awaited first look at Gaga in character is sure to tide fans over until Season 2’s second half drops on September 3.

As described, you can see Gaga shine as Thing takes a rest on her shoulder in the full character portrait for Rosaline Rotwood.

Since that photo was posted, Wednesday‘s official account dropped another image, as seen above, of Gaga alongside series executive producer and director, Tim Burton.

“This image is proof that nightmares do come true,” the image was captioned on social media. As fans who know the tone of its titular character, this so-called nightmare is the equivalent of a match made in heaven.

As viewers will recall, Season 2’s first half ended on a bit of a cliffhanger as Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) found herself thrown from the window of Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, bleeding and unconscious. While Part 2 will finally reveal what happens next for the Addams family member, we also know it will make way for the return of Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), who reprises her role from Season 1.

You won’t want to miss it. See Gaga’s Wednesday photos above, and stay tuned for the reveal of Rosaline Rotwood in Part 2.

Wednesday, Season 2, Part 2 Premiere, Wednesday, September 3, Netflix