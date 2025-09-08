‘DWTS’: Did Emma Slater Just Tease Early Exit From Show? Why Fans Are Concerned

Dancing With the Stars fans are freaking out over Emma Slater‘s latest social media post.

On Sunday, September 7, Slater shared a TikTok clip of herself enjoying a moment alone in one of the DWTS studios. “Thank you #DWTS for the journey of a lifetime 🥹you never know when your time is up so I’m gunna love it every single day,” she captioned the video.

She shared the same video via Instagram on Sunday, writing, “Thank you #DWTS for the journey of a lifetime 🥹 @dancingwiththestars.”

The post caused many fans to speculate that Slater could be saying farewell to the ABC competition series in the near future. “Did her partner Andy Richter pull out of the show, so she doesn’t have a replacement?” one TikTok user speculated in the comments of Slater’s post.

“Why does this feel like a goodbye video? yet the season hasn’t event started yet,” another person commented, while a different user posted, “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN IM PANICKING.”

Other users, however, suggested that Slater was simply getting sentimental about her longtime role as a pro dancer on the series. “Theres a good chance this is just emma being a millennial while were [sic] thinking somethings wrong,” one TikTok user wrote, while another stated. “YALLLLL emma is just feeling super grateful and there’s NOTHING wrong with it, this season hasn’t even started yet so nothing to worry about !!!”

Slater liked the latter comment, seemingly confirming that she will not be leaving DWTS ahead of the new season.

Slater began her DWTS journey as a troupe member before becoming one of the show’s pros during Season 17 in 2013. Slater has taken home one mirrorball trophy, winning Season 24 with her partner, Rashad Jennings, in 2017. Slater will return to the ballroom floor alongside her latest DWTS partner, Richter, when Season 34 premieres later this month.

The fan concern over Slater’s recent post could stem from the fact that DWTS pros are not guaranteed jobs each season. “We usually learn about that like a few days [before it’s announced on] Good Morning America, like around that time,” Daniella Karagach explained in a June interview with Cinemablend. “There’s like a few days where we kind of start practicing with our partners, and when we do our first meet, like a few days before that, is when we find out.”

Following the Season 34 cast announcement earlier this month, DWTS fans were surprised to see that Sasha Farber (Slater’s ex-husband) was not among this season’s lineup of pros. “Who are you going to vote for? I mean, I know who I’m going to vote for,” he said in a Wednesday, September 3, Instagram Story video. “I know who you’re not going to vote for, that’s me. That’s OK.”

Farber continued, “Thank you so much for all your incredible messages. I read them all. I see it all. I definitely don’t deserve you because you guys are amazing. I love you. Thank you so much. This is going to be quite a season because there’s so many showrunners. Like, who’s gonna win? Anyone could win. This is gonna be great and I can’t wait to cheer. Love you all.”

