‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Beg Show to Make Change After Odd Streaming Detail

Jeopardy! is coming to streaming platforms on September 9, and that should be good news, but fans have noticed one detail that makes them not so happy.

Jeopardy! will stream episodes on Peacock, Hulu, and Hulu through Disney+ the day after the syndicated episodes air. However, a press release revealed that the episodes on the streamer will only be the most recent five episodes instead of the whole season.

Although Ken Jennings‘ 74-game winning streak will be available, as well as streaks from other top champions, fans will only get to watch the most recent episodes again for about a week.

Reddit users were not too keen on the news and are begging the game show to make a change. “It’s unfortunate for things like vacations, though. Even bumping it to 10 would make a big difference,” one fan wrote.

“Dear Sony, access to every episode of Jeopardy is something I would willingly sit through ads to watch. Just make it happen,” begged another.

“And this is why I’ll keep recording them over the air,” added a third.

“Bad news for me. I’m always 30 or 40 episodes behind,” a Reddit user commented.

“Ugh. I really wanted access to the entire catalog of episodes 🫤,” a fan complained.

“This is so asinine. Why are the rights to these shows so impossible to maneuver?” another wrote.

However, some fans were ok with it, saying they only needed to watch the episode they missed the night before.

“Honestly, with the sheer number of episodes released each year, I’m not too surprised by this. And in almost every circumstance, it shouldn’t be too hard to catch up within a week anyway,” one fan wrote. “My Hulu refuses to actually show the next episode, so I end up having to scroll through the 150+ episodes by the end of season. Not joking, this change will actually save me some time,” another wrote. What do you think of this streaming detail? Let us know in the comments.

