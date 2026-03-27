‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Go Wild Over ‘Sweet’ Super Champion Jamie Ding

Orange ya glad Jamie Ding is still on our TV screens? The Jeopardy! super champion has reached the top 20 all-time, regular game play players and is still going on a streak. As Ding approaches his eleventh game, what do fans think of him?

The law student and bureaucrat, from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, has won 10 games as of March 26 and racked up $272,810. Can he keep his streak going and rise up the leaderboard more?

He is known for wearing orange, since he told his neighbor as a kid that that was his favorite color. It is also the color of his alma mater, Princeton.

“I am really enjoying Jamie’s run. He just seems so likable. The orange clothes, works in affordable housing, from NJ (where I live), able to dominate, yet the occasional miss on a DD keeps things interesting. I hope his streak continues for a while!” a Reddit user said.

“I am digging his vibe and style,” another said.

Some game show fans said he is quirky, but likable. “He is oddly likable. Just enough quirkiness to seem authentic, but seems genuinely nice. I detect no arrogance either,” another user on the platform said.

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“I couldn’t agree more! There is a sweetness about him that seems completely genuine, and that’s so refreshing. Hoping he has a great run,” a fan replied.

“I said, ‘He’s the exact right amount of strange for me,” after his 3rd or 4th win, lol,” another said.

A classmate praised the Jeopardy! contestant and said he is like he acts on TV. “I know Jamie IRL (law school classmates) and can confirm he is just as he appears. Genuine, brilliant, quirky, kind, humble, and often hilarious. We are cheering him on and are so happy for him!” they wrote.

Many fans praised that he has a “lack of arrogance.” They said he “shows up, answers the clues, smiles, and doesn’t act proud or smarter than anyone else.”

“He’s great. Sometimes long-time champions can be annoying, but he isn’t at all. Unassuming, quirky, interesting, dominant,” another commented.

“I haven’t watched Jeopardy! in ages, I wasn’t a fan prior to watching Jamie’s run. I was bored and randomly put on an episode of Jeopardy to quiet the family down and ended up enjoying it and it just so happened to be Jamie’s second episode. He won and I found myself watching his 3rd episode the next day. Now I’m hooked and watching it every morning on Hulu and rooting for him lol. Finally decided to check out the subreddit to see if anyone else has had a similar experience and I’m learning about all of the lingo. Go Jamie!” another said.

“He seems so humble. Hoping for a million-dollar run,” one last fan said.

However, some fans said he is a “buzzer-hog” and needs to “be taken down.”

What do you think of the super champion, and are you hoping he goes on a long streak? Let us know in the comments.