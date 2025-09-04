‘Jeopardy!’ Shares Rare Photos of Show’s Historic Sets Ahead of Season 42

Although the game of Jeopardy! has pretty much stayed the same over the past 41 seasons, the set has changed dramatically. After the game show shared photos of all the sets throughout the years, fans debated which one was their favorite.

“The #Jeopardy! set is aging like fine wine ☺️🍷 What’s your favorite look?” the post on Jeopardy!’s social media read. They then went on to share 10 photos of the set throughout the years.

The first few photos were ones with Alex Trebek on a reddish/brown set. 30 TV screens sat in a rectangular box behind him. The set also had the word “Jeopardy!” in yellow letters with a red background.

The contestants’ podiums, which were blue, were not spaced apart like they are now, and sat connected next to each other. The stage was very small and Trebek’s podium sat only a few feet from the contestants’.

The third photo featured a bit of a modernized set with the TV values having a color background behind them. The podiums stayed the same, but the color scheme changed to white “Jeopardy!” letters and a red background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

In the fourth photo, the set got an overhaul. The podiums were still stuck next to each other, but they were now a brownish/wood color. The Jeopardy! logo turned into a blue striped oe with a red background. The screens with the dollar amounts turned into more flat screens with yellow dollar amounts and blue backgrounds.

The next era featured a blue and gold set with more modern squares for the clues. Trebek’s podium went from looking like the contestants’ to being smaller on the bottom and wider up top. The next photo made the gold more vibrant on set, giving everything a reflective look.

Then, the stage turned mostly blue. The contestants’ podiums were almost transparent. The clue wall was outlined in gray. A flatscreen TV was added to the set next to the contestants, and a white trim was added to the floor of the set. Trebek also walked through a sliding door to get onto the set.

For Jeopardy!’s 30th anniversary, the set took on a more modern look. The set was completely blue with the podiums still attached. However, the screen displayed a new logo with blue, pink, and orange bursts behind the show’s name.

The second-to-last photo is what Jeopardy! fans of today are used to. Ken Jennings’ podium is farther away from the contestants’, and is brown as silver compared to the contestants’ blue and brown. The blue floor is shiny, and there are blue and pink swirls on the walls behind the contestants.

The clue screen is completely digitized with the current Jeopardy! logo and a photo of the Earth and the sun.

Jeopardy! fans shared which of their set(s) were their favorite(s). “All of them. Jeopardy! is awesome, no matter what the set. 💙💙,” an Instagram user said.

“I liked the third set (1991-96). The current set is nice too. The JEOPARDY! signage brings back memories of the original few sets,” commented a fan.

“The set from 1991-1996 is bringing me back to my childhood. I remember my mom would let me take a break from homework to watch Jeopardy!” wrote another.

“The one with the sliding doors where Alex would come behind and the doors would open for him to enter on to the set. Brings me back to my childhood before my grandma passed. We would always watch JEOPARDY! together. ❤️,” a fan said.

“Photo 5, the electric blue and multi-toned brown. Nice contrast,” a fan commented.

“#6, a little touch of orange (or any color) is nice, as opposed to all blue everything,” another said.

“Really miss the red for Double Jeopardy,” an X user said.

“A tie between the 2OO6 – 2OO9 set & the 2OO9 – 2O13 set (photos six and seven),” another tweeted.

Which set look is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.

Jeopardy!, Season 42, starting September 8, check local listings