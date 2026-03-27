‘Jeopardy!’: Did Jamie Ding Become First to Break a Super Champ Record?

Jamie Ding has broken many records during his Jeopardy! run, including Ken Jennings‘ coryat score, breaking into the top 20 of all-time regular game play champions, and more. Now, will he join the ranks of other super champions or break another record and end his reign?

According to The Jeopardy! Fan and Reddit users, none of the past 19 super champions, who have won 10 games, have lost their 11th game. Did Ding, from Lawrenceville, New Jersey, break that record?

Ding, a law student and bureaucrat, played against Tanya Iyer, from Lisle, Illinois, and Brent Wilson, from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 27. The champion went into the game with a 10-day total of $272,810. Can he add to that? Warning: Spoilers for the March 27 episode of Jeopardy! ahead!

The champion found the Daily Double on clue one. He wagered the allotted $1,000 since he had no money. In “Let’s Check Out The Library,” the clue read, “In 1550 Marcello Cervini became Bibliothecarius I, or first librarian of this; Giovanni Pagazzi is now Bibliothecarius L.”

“What is the Vatican?” he answered correctly. This gave him a lead of $1,000.

By the first commercial break, Ding had a huge lead of $4,600. Iyar, a student, had $600. Wilson, a manager research assistant, was in third place with $400.

Ding got a few clues wrong, falling $1,000 under what he had before the commercial break. But by the end of the round, he ended where he was before with $4,600. Wilson was not far behind with $3,800. Iyar had $600.

In Double Jeopardy, Ding found the DD on clue 12. He had $12,200 and wagered $2,800 in “Debut Novels.” The clue was “Themes of class & the individual fill her first novel, 1902’s “The Valley of Decision”, though it’s set not in NYC but 18th c. Italy.”

“Who was Wharton?” he answered correctly. This gave him an even $15,000.

He found the final DD on clue 17. He wagered $4,400 out of his $14,600 in “Words for the Wise.” The clue read, “‘To know how to do,’ this French phrase is the ability to say or do the right thing in any social gathering.”

“What is Je ne sais quoi?” Ding answered incorrectly. The correct response was savoir faire, so he dropped down to $10,200. Wilson was only a few $1,000 behind with $7,800.

However, by the end of the round, Ding had a wider lead of $19,800. Wilson ended with $9,400. Iyer was in third place with $6,200.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “Celebrity Memoirs.” The clue was “In the title of a 2023 memoir, Dame Judi Dench calls him, ‘The Man Who Pays The Rent.'” The correct response was William Shakespeare, but none of the game show contestants got it correct.

Iyer wrote, “Who is Patrick Stewart?” She wagered all of her money, leaving her with $0. Wilson’s response was, “Who is Lloyd Webber?” He wagered $257, leaving him with $9,143. Ding’s answer was “Who is Bond, James Bond?” He wagered $790, making his final total $19,010.

Ding now had an 11-day total of $291,820. He did not break the streak of the super champions winning their 11th game. He will be back on Monday for his 12th game.