‘Upload’s Final Download, Mother’s Day on ‘Irish Blood,’ Love Island USA Reunion, Fame and Fentanyl

Matt Roush
Comments

Prime Video‘s fanciful sci-fi comedy Upload downloads its four-part final season. The Acorn TV mystery Irish Blood stages a reunion for L.A. transplant Fiona (Alicia Silverstone) and her worried mom. The hit reality show Love Island USA gathers Season 7 players for a cast reunion. Ice-T hosts a documentary special tracking the devastating impact of fentanyl on pop culture and society at large.

Robbie Amell in 'Upload' Season 4
Prime Video

Upload

Season Premiere

The real and virtual worlds collide in a climactic showdown in the four-part fourth and final season of the fanciful sci-fi comedy from The Office‘s Greg Daniels. Fans have been waiting for almost two years to discover which version of Nathan (the appealing Robbie Amell) was erased from the digital afterlife to which the late tech bro’s consciousness had been uploaded. From there, the residents of Lakeview and their allies on the outside work together to keep evil sentient AI from destroying the world.

Alicia Silverstone and Leonardo Taiwo in 'Irish Blood' Season 1 Episode 3
Szymon Lazewski / AcornTV

Irish Blood

“Mothers worry,” explains Fiona’s (Alicia Silverstone) mom, Mary (Wendy Crewson), upon her surprise arrival in Ireland from L.A. to check on her lawyer daughter, who’s been up to her neck in dangerous intrigue while investigating the mysterious death of her absentee dad Declan (Jason O’Mara). Mary’s concern increases when she spies Fiona’s murder wall: “It looks like complete insanity.” Both mother and daughter are surprised when Mary is warmly embraced by Declan’s Irish family, but when she meets an old friend who’s now a man of the cloth calling himself “Father Al” (Stuart Graham), Mary is swept off her feet, despite warnings that the good father may be up to no good. A missing hard drive that could shed light on Declan’s criminal ties adds to the mystery.

Clarke Carraway, Taylor Williams, Olandria Carthen, Elan Bibas, Ace Green of 'Love Island USA' Season 7
Ben Symons / Peacock

Love Island USA

Special

Host Ariana Madix is joined by her Bravo pal Andy Cohen when the Season 7 cast of the popular dating reality series gathers for a tell-all reunion (at 9/8c). Winners Amaya and Bryan are back with other fan-favorite couples to reflect on life and love in the Villa. Peacock boasts that during its summer run, Love Island USA accounted for 18.4 billion minutes streamed, ranking as the #1 streaming reality title for six consecutive weeks.

Ice T in 'Fame and Fentanyl'
A&E

Fame and Fentanyl

Special

Law & Order: SVU‘s Ice-T hosts a sobering two-hour documentary study of the deadly drug fentanyl’s impact on society and popular culture. Celebrities including Prince, Michael K. Williams, Prince, and Tom Petty are among the tens of thousands who have fallen victim to the drug, and their tragic stories along with others from all walks of life are explored during the special, which also follows criminal investigations that have brought dealers of the drug to justice.

Firefighters work to extract first responders from vehicles pinned beneath fallen trees during Superstorm Sandy in 'Survival Mode' Season 1 Episode 9 on NBC
Mike Leonard / NBC News Studios

Survival Mode

The docuseries revisits the harrowing ordeal and aftermath of 2012’s Superstorm Sandy, which devastated large portions of the mid-Atlantic East Coast, claiming scores of lives in New Jersey and New York and billions of dollars in economic loss, including a shutdown of the New York Stock Exchange. Survivors telling their stories include a policeman and firefighter in New Jersey who were trapped in their vehicles under a fallen tree, and staff at the NYU Langone hospital near the East River that was forced to evacuate patients after power and backup generators went out.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

  • American Ninja Warrior (8/7c, NBC): The finals come to an end in Las Vegas.
  • Bachelor in Paradise (8/7c, ABC): The couples leave the beach when host Jesse Palmer sends them into the tropical jungle.
  • LEGO Masters Jr. (8/7c, Fox): The young builders construct a vehicle while their celebrity teammates make stunt doubles out of LEGO bricks, culminating in an action-movie stunt testing the durability of their creations.
  • Hurricane HQ: Katrina’s Wrath 20 Years Later (8:30 pm/ET, Fox Weather): A four-part documentary airing nightly features the channel’s hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross with correspondent Robert Ray and senior meteorologist Janice Dean, reflecting on the storm that devastated New Orleans. The first episode provides a timeline of events leading to landfall.

Fame and Fentanyl

Irish Blood

Love Island USA

Upload




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jake Weary as Deran Cody in 'Animal Kingdom'
1
Would Jake Weary Return for ‘Animal Kingdom’ Spinoff? He Says…
Kelly Thiebaud as Britt — 'General Hospital'
2
‘GH’s Kelly Thiebaud Shows the ‘Britch’ Is Back as Britt Tells off Jason
Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz
3
David Boreanaz Reveals How ‘Bones’ Costar Emily Deschanel Drove Him ‘Crazy’
Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day in 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
4
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Star Reveals Season 18 Update
Malcolm McDowell, Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in 'Emily in Paris'
5
Malcolm McDowell, Lily Collins’ Father-in-Law, Doesn’t Like ‘Emily in Paris’