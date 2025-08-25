‘Upload’s Final Download, Mother’s Day on ‘Irish Blood,’ Love Island USA Reunion, Fame and Fentanyl

Prime Video‘s fanciful sci-fi comedy Upload downloads its four-part final season. The Acorn TV mystery Irish Blood stages a reunion for L.A. transplant Fiona (Alicia Silverstone) and her worried mom. The hit reality show Love Island USA gathers Season 7 players for a cast reunion. Ice-T hosts a documentary special tracking the devastating impact of fentanyl on pop culture and society at large.

Prime Video

Upload

Season Premiere

The real and virtual worlds collide in a climactic showdown in the four-part fourth and final season of the fanciful sci-fi comedy from The Office‘s Greg Daniels. Fans have been waiting for almost two years to discover which version of Nathan (the appealing Robbie Amell) was erased from the digital afterlife to which the late tech bro’s consciousness had been uploaded. From there, the residents of Lakeview and their allies on the outside work together to keep evil sentient AI from destroying the world.

Szymon Lazewski / AcornTV

Irish Blood

“Mothers worry,” explains Fiona’s (Alicia Silverstone) mom, Mary (Wendy Crewson), upon her surprise arrival in Ireland from L.A. to check on her lawyer daughter, who’s been up to her neck in dangerous intrigue while investigating the mysterious death of her absentee dad Declan (Jason O’Mara). Mary’s concern increases when she spies Fiona’s murder wall: “It looks like complete insanity.” Both mother and daughter are surprised when Mary is warmly embraced by Declan’s Irish family, but when she meets an old friend who’s now a man of the cloth calling himself “Father Al” (Stuart Graham), Mary is swept off her feet, despite warnings that the good father may be up to no good. A missing hard drive that could shed light on Declan’s criminal ties adds to the mystery.

Ben Symons / Peacock

Love Island USA

Special

Host Ariana Madix is joined by her Bravo pal Andy Cohen when the Season 7 cast of the popular dating reality series gathers for a tell-all reunion (at 9/8c). Winners Amaya and Bryan are back with other fan-favorite couples to reflect on life and love in the Villa. Peacock boasts that during its summer run, Love Island USA accounted for 18.4 billion minutes streamed, ranking as the #1 streaming reality title for six consecutive weeks.

Fame and Fentanyl

Special 9/8c

Law & Order: SVU‘s Ice-T hosts a sobering two-hour documentary study of the deadly drug fentanyl’s impact on society and popular culture. Celebrities including Prince, Michael K. Williams, Prince, and Tom Petty are among the tens of thousands who have fallen victim to the drug, and their tragic stories along with others from all walks of life are explored during the special, which also follows criminal investigations that have brought dealers of the drug to justice.

Mike Leonard / NBC News Studios

Survival Mode

10/9c

The docuseries revisits the harrowing ordeal and aftermath of 2012’s Superstorm Sandy, which devastated large portions of the mid-Atlantic East Coast, claiming scores of lives in New Jersey and New York and billions of dollars in economic loss, including a shutdown of the New York Stock Exchange. Survivors telling their stories include a policeman and firefighter in New Jersey who were trapped in their vehicles under a fallen tree, and staff at the NYU Langone hospital near the East River that was forced to evacuate patients after power and backup generators went out.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

American Ninja Warrior (8/7c, NBC): The finals come to an end in Las Vegas.

(8/7c, NBC): The finals come to an end in Las Vegas. Bachelor in Paradise (8/7c, ABC): The couples leave the beach when host Jesse Palmer sends them into the tropical jungle.

(8/7c, ABC): The couples leave the beach when host Jesse Palmer sends them into the tropical jungle. LEGO Masters Jr. (8/7c, Fox): The young builders construct a vehicle while their celebrity teammates make stunt doubles out of LEGO bricks, culminating in an action-movie stunt testing the durability of their creations.

(8/7c, Fox): The young builders construct a vehicle while their celebrity teammates make stunt doubles out of LEGO bricks, culminating in an action-movie stunt testing the durability of their creations. Hurricane HQ: Katrina’s Wrath 20 Years Later (8:30 pm/ET, Fox Weather): A four-part documentary airing nightly features the channel’s hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross with correspondent Robert Ray and senior meteorologist Janice Dean, reflecting on the storm that devastated New Orleans. The first episode provides a timeline of events leading to landfall.