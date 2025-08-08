‘Irish Blood’ Star Alicia Silverstone Previews the Show’s Cozy & Dark Family Mystery

Alicia Silverstone Irish Blood - Season 1, Episode 1
Szymon Lazewski /AcornTV

Irish Blood

Alicia Silverstone is clueless no more. These days, the teen-flick icon is having a killer time, collecting evidence and following leads in Irish Blood, Acorn TV‘s twisty mystery series. Silverstone’s Fiona Sharpe is an intrepid L.A. divorce attorney with daddy issues of the whodunit variety.

“I don’t want to give anything away, but I think she’s trying to figure out who she is as much as she is trying to solve the mystery of her father,” she says of Fiona, who in the series opener receives a package in the mail — from her missing Irish dad Declan (Jason O’Mara) — containing a key and a photo of a storage locker.

Still resentful that he abandoned her and her mother (Wendy Crewson) for his homeland without warning 30 years ago, she nevertheless gives in to her curiosity and calls the number on the back of the photo. But instead of getting Declan’s accounting office, she hears a mystery woman whisper a vexing message: “Blackbeard holds the key to the treasure.”

Alicia Silverstone Irish Blood_Season 1, Episode 2

Szymon Lazewski / AcornTV

With that, Fiona is off to Ireland’s County Wicklow, just south of Dublin, for a thrill ride that blends Dan Brown–level code-cracking, a handsome and suspiciously helpful ex-boxer (Leonardo Taiwo), a quirky Emerald Isle cop (Ruth Codd), a family Fiona never knew, literal horse thieves and a search for Declan that is by turns cozy and dark. “I loved the genre element of it,” Silverstone says. “That’s the dark part, the mystery aspect. The cozy part might have to do with filming the whole thing in Ireland. I think the locations really help evoke that cozy feeling.”

And while Fiona proves to be quite crafty in navigating the case of her missing father, it’s Silverstone who has been putting things together as an executive producer on the show. “When I got the script, it was still in the very early stages of development, so being a producer gave me the opportunity to be involved with the key creative decisions, hires, and casting,” she admits. “All of that was rewarding, because I felt like I helped shape the course of the project.”

Could she see Fiona retiring her inner Agatha Christie once this murky family matter is settled? As if! “What she learns along the way does change how she sees herself and understands her personal history,” Silverstone notes. “There is the opportunity for the story to continue and evolve.” That would be a real treasure.

Irish Blood, Series Premiere Monday, August 11, Acorn TV

