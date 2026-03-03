Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Hilarious New Nickname for Trump After Iran Attack

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel criticized Donald Trump for launching military strikes on Iran, suggesting the action was a distraction tactic.

Kimmel highlighted that Trump acted without congressional approval and contradicted his previous promises to be a “peacemaker.”

The comedian mocked Trump’s past accusations against Obama and referenced Trump’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Jimmy Kimmel has called out Donald Trump‘s hypocrisy after the president launched military strikes on Iran over the weekend, while also suggesting the attacks are a distraction tactic. He also has a brand new nickname for the president.

“I used to say the one thing that surprised me about Donald Trump, in a good way, is that he hadn’t gotten us into any wars,” the late-night host said at the top of Monday’s (March 2) Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Now there’s nothing good about him. It’s zero.”

Kimmel went on to detail the strikes on Iran, which, as he noted, the Pentagon is calling Operation Epic Fury. “Which is different from its original title, which was Operation Epsteino Distracto,” he quipped, referencing Trump’s relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I think we could all probably agree that the world’s a better place without the Ayatollah,” Kimmel continued. “But no one seems to understand why it was so urgent that we attack immediately. They got no approval from Congress. Even Ted Cruz said he saw no indication that Iran was close to getting nuclear weapons. And wasn’t Donald Trump supposed to be the president of peace?”

He then aired a montage of clips of Trump promising to “prevent World War III” and be a “peacemaker.”

“Trump has been now, after the bombing, calling for the Iranian people to rise up to topple the regime, which is the opposite of what he said he would do,” Kimmel added. “He usually only calls for the overthrow of a government when he loses an election.”

Kimmel then highlighted Trump’s hypocrisy, showing clips from 2011 when the former Apprentice host blasted then-President Obama. In the clip, Trump claimed Obama would start a war with Iran, which would be a sign of a president with “absolutely no ability to negotiate” and who is “weak” and “ineffective.”

“Well look at that. Another prediction he got right. Nostra-Dumbass has done it again!” the comedian quipped.

Kimmel continued, “When your best friend was a pedophile, and you’re losing bigly in the swing states with an election coming up, what do you do? I’ll tell you what you do: You fire the weapons of mass distraction.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel mocked First Lady Melania Trump‘s appearance at the UN, calling it, “The worst season of The Bachelorette yet.” He also did an impression of Melania, saying, “My husband wanted to be here, but your escalator is trying to kill him,” referencing the malfunctioning escalator during Trump’s visit to the UN last September.

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.