‘Survivor’ 49’s Cut Players: Jeff Probst Says ‘Blatant Disrespect’ Prompted Early Eliminations

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Jeff Probst didn’t mince words when explaining why two players were cut from Survivor 49’s cast early to TV Insider. He says their “blatant disrespect for the casting team” prompted him to make the call to send in the Survivor Season 49 alternates, Jason Treul and Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu (see the full cast here). “I’ll be honest, I didn’t lose any sleep over it,” Probst says with confidence, adding that he’s “glad that word is spreading” about this because he doesn’t want it happening again. He says, “I think both players probably regret it, but it left a mark. And that was the intention.”

As previously reported, two contestants were eliminated from the game 12 hours before filming was set to begin on Season 49 over rules violations for the first time in Survivor history. Their identities have not been shared, but it was a man and a woman. There are strict rules during the pre-game sequester, which takes place on set in Fiji the week before the cameras roll. Rule No. 1 is no talking to other contestants so as to protect the integrity of the game. Attempts to interact with other cast members before filming is considered “pre-gaming,” and the cast is constantly monitored to prevent this from happening.

Probst says the eliminated pair was “warned” but continued defying the rules.

“I cannot think of a time we have ever pulled somebody for violating our pre-game rule policy of not talking to other players,” Probst tells TV Insider. “I’m sure over the years we’ve had people push the envelope a bit and then our casting team will step in and say, ‘Hey, we know it’s difficult, but just remember you can’t talk until the game starts. And that’s when you’re in front of Jeff.’ This was very different. This was blatant disrespect for the casting team.”

As Survivor showrunner, executive producer, and host, Probst was directly involved in the decision to send them packing in the final hours before the game started. Casting called him when their warnings weren’t heeded.

“When I got the first phone call alerting me to a possible problem, I immediately went to our executive team and said, ‘Here’s what’s going on.’ And while we were having that conversation, I got a second phone call and that was all it took,” Probst tells TV Insider. “The decision was as swift as imaginable, and it was, ‘They’re both gone. Tell the alternates they’re in.’ And I’ll be honest, I didn’t lose any sleep over it.”

He doesn’t regret the decision at all, but he’s disappointed that it was necessary.

“We spend so much time and money and energy and love on finding these players,” Probst shares. “I challenge you to go through a casting process on any other show that is like ours. We have created a new world of how we treat people. We are always honest with them. We tell them what’s happening. We tell them if they’re in the running, we tell them if they’re not. And then when we finally put you on the show, we promise you that we will give you everything we have to create an adventure that will change your life. And all we ask is a couple of things. And one of them is, please don’t talk to each other before the game starts for obvious reasons. And they were warned. This was not out of the blue. They knew what they were doing and they were wanting it. And that’s just a bad idea. I’m glad that word is spreading because I don’t think it will ever happen again. I think both players probably regret it, but it left a mark and that was the intention.”

What is casting protocol in response to this new first? Do these players have a chance of ever coming back? Probst’s response: “No comment.”

Survivor, Season 49 Premiere, Wednesday, September 24, 8/7c, CBS