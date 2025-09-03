Dancing With the Stars is back for Season 34, and ABC announced the complete cast list live on Good Morning America. During the live broadcast on Wednesday (September 3), GMA hosts Janai Norman and Gio Benitez welcomed previous winner and current host Alfonso Ribeiro to the main stage, where they gave praise to TV Guide Magazine‘s Dancing With the Stars: 20th Anniversary Special Collectors Issue.

“Take a look at what we have here,” said Benitez as he held up the publication to the camera. “I gotta show it to the camera right here. Look at this special edition of TV Guide [Magazine] celebrating 20 years of Dancing.”

Benitez flipped the magazine around to admire it from every angle, “Even on the back! Look at that. Beautiful.”

“It’s very cool,” agreed Ribeiro. “That was a cool, fun cover shoot. It was a great time.”

The new cast of Dancing With the Stars is a powerhouse group, featuring celebs such as Corey Feldman, Robert Irwin, Danielle Fishel, Hilaria Baldwin, Jordan Chiles, Jenn Affleck, Alix Earle, Whitney Leavitt, and many more, who all took to Good Morning America to share their excitement and plans for the competition.

While promoting the new season on GMA, Ribeiro joined the would-be winners to offer tips and tricks for taking home the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy. Along with cohost Julianne Hough, he offered valuable information to the contestants.

“Your pros are pros for a reason! Listen to them,” Ribeiro told the contestants. “We all of this idea that, ‘We know [better]. Oh, I wanna be like this.’ No. Listen to your pros.”

“Vulnerability is key! Authenticity!” said cohost Hough. “When you come to chat with me in the skybox, that is your opportunity to show the world who you are.”

Ribeiro won Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars with professional partner Witney Carson, then later became the co-host alongside Tyra Banks starting from Season 31.

For more Dancing With the Stars, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars: 20th Anniversary Special Collectors Issue, on stands now or available at DWTS.TVGM2025.com.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34, Live, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC, Disney+ (next day on Hulu)