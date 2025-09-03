‘Big Brother’s Rylie Jeffries Joins Cameo — What Could Go Wrong?

After emerging as the audience’s lightning rod of Big Brother Season 27, Rylie Jeffries has officially put himself back into the public square by joining Cameo.

The professional bull rider-turned-reality star joined the service, which offers fans an opportunity to pay for personalized videos from their favorite celebrities, on September 2.

Jeffries is one of six members of the BB27 evicted cast to join Cameo — joining Zae Frederich, Amy Bingham, Adrian Rocha, Jimmy Heagerty, and Zach Cornell — and as of the time of this writing, he is the priciest of the bunch. Whereas Amy and Adrian charge $15 per video, Jimmy and Zach’s rate is $20, and Zae goes for $29, a video from Rylie will cost fans nearly double the next-most-expensive Season 27-er, at $50 a pop.

Rylie’s move to join Cameo might come as a bit of a surprise to some, considering he had been keeping relatively quiet in the days after he was evicted from the Big Brother house on August 21’s live episode. However, he recently returned to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from a rodeo event and to promote his Cameo account, and even began engaging in video interviews after his post-eviction exit press was postponed until the week after and limited to email correspondence. (He spoke to BBSteph for 30 minutes in the video below, most notably.)

Rylie became the most controversial member of the Big Brother Season 27 house after the first few weeks, when fans started to flag certain comments he made to showmance partner Katherine Woodman on the live feeds as concerning, including insisting that they were going to get married “whether [she] liked it or not.”

His comments became such a point of contention that the parents of both him and Katherine spoke out repeatedly as the show continued to air with both of them still in the house. Upon exiting, he was reportedly treated to a “situation room”-style meeting with members of production and was said to be in shock over the reception he’d been receiving by audiences at home.

Once Rylie’s first post-eviction interviews did hit press in the days after his eviction, he spoke about his controversial comments to Katherine and said, “I understand how things may have come across, but I speak with passion. I love with my whole heart, and maybe that intensity was misunderstood. I would never intentionally disrespect anyone, especially Katherine. I respect her deeply, and she’s her own person, makes her own choices. I think some moments just don’t reflect who I truly am. My intentions have always come from a place of care and loyalty, not control.”