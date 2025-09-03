[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Countdown Season 1 finale, “Your People Are in Danger.”]

Countdown ends its first season in such a way that Todd (Grant Harvey), the target of the task force’s second investigation of the season, should be very concerned about Meachum (Jensen Ackles).

The sniper has kidnapped Oliveras (Jessica Camacho) and is aiming to shoot her as he has her run across a field. Meachum may play off his line that they could be “magic” as nothing, but it’s clear to everyone that he means it. So how will Meachum react?

“Now you’ve got this kind of forbidden love that exists within Meachum and that forbidden love is now in peril,” Ackles tells TV Insider in the video interview above. “I am excited to see how motivated Meachum gets once he hears the news of where she is and what’s happened to her.”

As he sees it, Todd should be “very worried” about his character. “We haven’t really seen Meachum go off the rails yet at this point,” Ackles points out. “We’ve seen what he’s capable of when he’s clear-minded, but we haven’t seen a furious fire being lit within him, and I think this is certainly a recipe for that.”

According to the star, when it comes to how Meachum feels about Oliveras, “I think the feelings that he had pre-surgery not only still reside within him, but I believe that they have blossomed inside. I feel like that is the other painful secret [after he’d hidden his tumor from the team] that he’s now having to keep is his admiration and his feelings towards her and trying to swallow those down and shove those down and try to pretend that everything’s cool when really he knows that he’d love nothing more than to have a second chance at whatever that could have been.”

Countdown has yet to be renewed for a second season, but should it be, Ackles is expecting that cliffhanger with Oliveras to be “the jumping off point” after which “we see Meachum kind of just lose his s**t and go a bit ballistic, which I think will then possibly prove to not just Amber, but also to him, how he holds her.”

Countdown, Streaming Now, Prime Video