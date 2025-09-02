Big Brother Season 27 is coming to a close, and that means it is almost time to not only crown a winner, but America’s Favorite Player as well. Fans have debated who they think will get it this season, and there are four strong contenders.

The winner of Big Brother will take home $750,000. Second place wins $75,000. America’s Favorite Houseguest is awarded $50,000. These prizes changed in Season 23 in 2021 after being the same for its entire run, which were $500,000 for the winner, $50,000 for second place, and $25,000 for AFP.

America’s Favorite Houseguest prize began in Season 7: All Stars, which was awarded to Janelle Pierzina. It was first called America’s Choice Jury Prize, which was given to a member of the Jury, but later expanded to include all houseguests. The prize isn’t necessarily for who played the best game, but for who was the houseguest that made fans laugh or seemed like a friend to everyone.

Reddit fans debated who will take home the prize this year. “America’s favorite houseguest,” they began. “This is the first season I’ve felt so strongly that so many people shouldn’t win America’s favorite houseguest. It should be an absolute landslide victory for either Keanu [Soto] or Rachel [Reilly]. They’re the only two people who haven’t been whining, boring, or just unwatchable. These 2 are such amazing characters for the season, and everyone else has been a dud or worse.”

Most of the votes were for Rachel Reilly or Keanu Soto, but others said Ava Pearl and Clifton “Will” Williams are strong contenders as well.

“Top 2 will be Keanu & Rachel, almost confirmed. For the third, I’m guessing Will or Ava,” one said.

“I think Ava to make the top three since she’s the comic relief. But yeah, only either Rachel or Keanu will win,” another said.

“I’ll kind of be surprised if it’s not Will. His edits are complimentary and funny. I also think Ava has a dedicated demographic. Rachel and Keanu both make sense in their own way, but in general, those popularity/congeniality prizes on any reality competition show seem to favor players who aren’t considered potential game winners,” a third added.

“Keanu, Rachel, and Will are the top 3. Keanu for his comp beast edit without showing his terrible gameplay; Rachel for the name recognition; Will for being the comic relief and having the best DRs. I’m almost certain the next two episodes will portray Rachel as a villain and Keanu as a hero, so I’d put my money on Keanu for now,” another said.

“I’d vote Will. Rachel will likely win because of the Rachel Reilly brand and familiarity. Beyond that…not a lot of top candidates for America’s fave to be honest,” a fan wrote.

“Keanu 1st with Rachel and Will top 3 seems almost locked in at this point,” a Reddit user said.

“It sucks, but a returning player on an otherwise all-newbie cast seems locked for AFP,” a fan wrote.

“It’s really only between Rachel, Will, and Keanu at this point. Keanu has gotten a good edit, but Will has an awesome edit too and has more longevity in the game. Rachel is Rachel,” a fan commented.

“Hello?!?! Ava is right there,” another said.

“If it isn’t Rachel, I’d be shocked. It’ll be her, and then Keanu & Ava almost certainly,” one last fan said.

Who do you want to win America’s Favorite Player — one of the four mentioned above, or someone else? Let us know in the comments and tune in to the finale on Sunday, September 28, to find out who wins.