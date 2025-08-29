‘Big Brother’ Fans Debate Rachel Reilly’s Wardrobe Choices on Season 27
Big Brother fans can expect the unexpected when it comes to Rachel Reilly‘s outfits on Season 27. The Season 13 winner has been sporting ballgowns, scarves, gloves, and more this season. Fans are debating whether they like her choices or not.
Compared to her Season 12 and 13, where she wore everyday workout clothes, with the occasional dress here and there, this season’s wardrobe looks like she packed for a royal ball.
“Can we talk about Rachel’s wardrobe this season?” a Reddit user asked in the Big Brother subreddit. “Each episode, I have to wonder what kind of conversations/deals Rachel must have had with production prior to agreeing to appear this season.”
“She’s obviously leaning into the whole ‘Big Brother royalty’ thing, but it’s such a big swing, and the majority of these looks are so over the top. I don’t know whether it’s fabulous or cringey, and if the other houseguests aren’t resenting what’s obviously special treatment.”
“I don’t watch the feeds, so I don’t know if it’s been discussed there, but that’s also definitely production talk and would be shut down by BB. What do we think of ‘the queen’s’ choices this season? And further… does production also dress the other HGs, at least some of the time?” they concluded.
Many fans agree that they don’t like her outfits. “Yes, it’s atrocious. Like a doomed Vegas showgirl,” one said, which is ironic because she used to be a cocktail waitress in Las Vegas.
“What she wears is tough to stomach. None of it fits, nor flatters her,” wrote another.
“Absolutely hideous. I used to be a fan of hers, but this season is just bad all around for her. Thinking she’s this fashion icon, Queen B. I’m tired of it. Vote her out already. No reason to be scared,” a third added.
“Looks like she’s been shopping on Shein and Temu. Fashion disasters!!” a fan wrote.
“IMO, regardless of whatever deals she’s made, these are so so ugly,” another said.
“When she came out wearing a ball gown while the rest of the houseguests were in t-shirts and sweats, it was so ridiculous. She looks ridiculous. But it’s very entertaining, so I’m here for it,” a Reddit user wrote.
“Her wardrobe is horrendous, but it makes me love/hate her all the more,” an opposing fan commented.
However, on the other side of things, some fans defended her choices. “Y’all are forgetting she’s a Vegas girl. She wanted bridesmaids in Vegas wearing sequins. This is just who she is,” a Redditor said.
“This is just how she dresses. She even wore a dress this season that she had worn 15 years ago in her previous season,” said another.
“Her walking with that cape/train to find Lauren when she was ‘getting her moisturizer’ was so cinematic,” a third wrote.
“I have no idea how much luggage this woman brought into the house, but it’s a wardrobe change at every opportunity, and I am here for it,” wrote Redditor.
“Have you seen her on The Traitors? Or BB12-13? This is literally just how she dresses. The queen was traveling around the world in green sequin hot pants on The Amazing Race,” one said.
“It’s camp af and I love it,” one last fan wrote.
