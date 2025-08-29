‘Big Brother’ Fans Debate Rachel Reilly’s Wardrobe Choices on Season 27

Big Brother fans can expect the unexpected when it comes to Rachel Reilly‘s outfits on Season 27. The Season 13 winner has been sporting ballgowns, scarves, gloves, and more this season. Fans are debating whether they like her choices or not.

Compared to her Season 12 and 13, where she wore everyday workout clothes, with the occasional dress here and there, this season’s wardrobe looks like she packed for a royal ball.

“Can we talk about Rachel’s wardrobe this season?” a Reddit user asked in the Big Brother subreddit. “Each episode, I have to wonder what kind of conversations/deals Rachel must have had with production prior to agreeing to appear this season.”

“She’s obviously leaning into the whole ‘Big Brother royalty’ thing, but it’s such a big swing, and the majority of these looks are so over the top. I don’t know whether it’s fabulous or cringey, and if the other houseguests aren’t resenting what’s obviously special treatment.”

“I don’t watch the feeds, so I don’t know if it’s been discussed there, but that’s also definitely production talk and would be shut down by BB. What do we think of ‘the queen’s’ choices this season? And further… does production also dress the other HGs, at least some of the time?” they concluded.

“What she wears is tough to stomach. None of it fits, nor flatters her,” wrote another.

“Absolutely hideous. I used to be a fan of hers, but this season is just bad all around for her. Thinking she’s this fashion icon, Queen B. I’m tired of it. Vote her out already. No reason to be scared,” a third added.