Sherri Shepherd Fires Back After Doctor Said She Needed a Facelift

Sherri Shepherd is happy just the way she is and isn’t afraid to show it, as she goes make-up free in a recent Instagram video.

The former View co-host shared the video in response to a doctor who told her she “needed a facelift,” including “multiple fillers” to give her a “refreshed” look. Shepherd brushed off the advice, letting the world know that, “for right now, I am loving me just as I am.”

“A doctor told me I needed a facelift … So many around me are doing it and there is no judgment from me. This world doesn’t honor the beauty that comes from age and living a full life,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

As she showed off her face in the video, Shepherd explained, “This is my natural face with no makeup. The lines around my mouth are deep because of the laughter from my soul… my eyes are droopy because of the weight of tears I have shed. I have two chins because I have had to hold up anxiety, worry & beautiful memories. My lips turn downward but they quickly turn upwards with joy. My nose gets fuller every year because I need to breathe in a lot of peace.”

She concluded, “The doctor wanted to do multiple fillers to give me a “refreshed” look but I think for right now, I am loving me just as I am. A warrior❤️.”

Fans and friends took to the comments to share their reactions, including Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who wrote, “OK, so I’m really stuck and I’m really trying to figure out what Dr. could look at your face and tell you that you need a facelift?!”

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss added, “I love your natural beauty! ❤️😍”

The Black Hamptons actress Elise Neal said, “Beautiful inside and out! Skin Glowing , and a full life ❤️.”

“You’re GORGEOUS, Sherri!!! Let that NATURAL beauty shine. Trust what God gave you, sis!!! You’ve ALWAYS glowed. Lean into it! 🥰,” added Queen Sugar star Lamman Rucker.

Last year, Shepherd, who is often open about her health, spoke with E! News about the current celebrity trend of using the anti-diabetic medication Ozempic to help with weight loss. The daytime talk show host, who’s been living with Type 2 diabetes since 2007, warned people to always consult with their doctors before jumping into anything.

“This is a whole new world of things that are happening… and I always say to people, check with your doctor, ’cause I am definitely not a doctor,” she told the outlet. “Don’t get overwhelmed. We’ve got so many fads—’Take this to look younger!’ ‘Take this and diabetes will go away!’ ‘Take this sucker!’ It’s so much.”

She added, “What do I think of [the weight loss trends]? I have a relationship with my doctor, we talk about these kinds of things.”