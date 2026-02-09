Sherri Shepherd Promises to Fight for Canceled Talk Show

What To Know Sherri Shepherd addressed her talk show’s cancellation, expressing gratitude to her audience for their support.

Shepherd promised to continue fighting for the show’s survival.

She emphasized her commitment to spreading joy and humor.

On Monday, Sherri Shepherd returned to her talk show, Sherri, for the first time since news broke that her syndicated series would end later this year.

“This is a hard morning for all of us here at Sherri. I know that you have seen the news, and I’m ready to address it,” Shepherd told the studio audience and the viewers watching at home. “Our show has not been renewed for another season. I wanted to say to y’all, try not to faint or fall out, because healthcare is expensive and none of us have it anymore.”

“I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love that I have received from all of you, said the daytime host to her audience. “So from the audience to everybody on social media to people who stop me in the store and still talk to me despite me not having a wig on…to me from the emails and the texts, the messages. I feel every bit of the love that you’ve been sending to me and thank you so much.”

Shepherd thanked everyone for welcoming her into their homes, for giving her the chance to be a little silly, and for letting her shine every morning.

“I want to say from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you,” said an emotional Shepherd. “I want to thank you for welcoming me into your homes every single day. I want to thank you for laughing and crying with us. Thank you for supporting my unhealthy obsession with Lenny Kravitz.”

Shepherd then explained she was grateful for the chance to be welcomed into homes for four years and to spread her brand of joy.

“But I got to tell you, when I first started, the show was built on one thing, and what I wanted it built on was joy,” said Shepherd. “The intention of this show was always, always my prayer for you to leave happier than when you came. And you know this, I’ve talked about this. It has been my dream to have a talk show, and I’m so grateful I got the chance to do it for four seasons.”

In the end, Shepherd made it clear this was not the last time audiences would be seeing the talk show host.

“I want to be clear. I’m not ready to throw in the towel on this show just yet. I’m not,” said Shepherd. “We’re going to be airing episodes all through the fall, and we’re going to continue to fight to keep the show alive in some way, shape, or form.”

Shepherd made it clear: “If anybody knows me, they know I’m a fighter. I don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like, but I promise I will continue to spread joy.”

She did have a word of warning to future guests and friends of the show: Please don’t try anything “crazy” on the show. “I don’t want you coming [and] talking about solidarity…run across the stage naked,” said Shepherd. After hilarious warnings to her producer and her friend, who threatened to streak and steal Whoopi Goldberg‘s shoes on the last day, Shepherd stated, “I’m saying to all of my guests, don’t come here committing petty crimes. But what we will do is we will continue to have a good time.”

She finished her sentiment with the perfect sendoff: “Because like your favorite auntie, I’m here to make you laugh, get in your business, and stay longer than you planned.”