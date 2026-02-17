‘Today’: Sherri Shepherd Talks Future of Her Daytime Show After Surprise Cancellation

What To Know Sherri Shepherd expressed gratitude and optimism about the future of her talk show, Sherri, after its unexpected cancellation.

Sherri Shepherd is remaining optimistic about the future of her daytime talk show, Sherri, after its unexpected cancellation.

Shepherd opened up about her show’s upcoming end on the Tuesday, February 17, episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle. “We are so sorry to hear about Sherri,” Jenna Bush Hager stated, to which Shepherd jokingly replied, “I already put my resume in over here, ‘cause I still type.”

Shepherd went on to state that the love she’s received in the wake of the cancellation news has been “overwhelming,” as celebrities and fans have “called and written to tell me how much of an impact this show made.”

She shared, “I’m thankful that I got to live a dream for four years. How many people can say that they got to live a dream with great ratings and where you got to have a platform that made a difference? And I told my staff and crew, ‘The only thing, the mandate is we’ve got to give people joy through laughter.’ That’s it. And I would always pray, ‘Lord, show them that side if you that loves to laugh,’ and I got to do that for four years.”

Shepherd teased that the show could find new life, stating, “I’m from the Shepherds of Chicago. We don’t go down without a fight, not at all. So, I am still really trying to keep this going, and you haven’t seen the last of Sherri.”

Sherri‘s cancellation was announced on February 2 by producer Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus in a joint statement. “This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production – which has found strong creative momentum this season – or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” they said earlier this month. “We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms.” (The show’s current fourth season will continue to air new episodes before wrapping up this fall.)

Many fans, including The Real alum Loni Love, were upset that Shepherd was excluded from the cancellation’s formal announcement. Shepherd eventually addressed the cancellation on the show’s February 9 episode, during which she thanked fans for their love and support.

On Jenna & Sheinelle, Shepherd said she wanted to speak out about the cancellation “to thank people for sticking in there with me these four seasons.” She continued, “Of course, I’m disappointed, because I thought I finally hit my stride, and I was doing good. I mean, I got to dance with former first lady Michelle Obama. And people were having fun and wanted to come on the show, so I’m disappointed.”

She wrapped up the topic by stating, “I’ve got a great staff and crew that made it look easy, so that’s why I’m saying I’m not going down without a fight.”

