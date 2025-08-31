‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Says Older Fans Grab His Butt

The Dish on the Duttons For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Yellowstone Newsletter:

Everyone wants a piece of Cole Hauser, apparently. The Yellowstone actor said older fans have gotten too handsy with him.

“I’ve had some old women grab my a**,” Hauser told Page Six in a new interview. “It’s been a little bit, a little bit strange. But for the most part of it, everyone’s been very respectful, but I think when the older ladies get a few drinks in them, they get a little aggressive.”

Hauser, who played Rip Wheeler on the show, revealed the inappropriate fan behavior as he fielded a question about his status as a Yellowstone “sex symbol,” a label that made him laugh.

Grabbiness aside, Hauser is grateful for the Paramount Network show’s fan base. “I was worried that we might lose our audience before Season 5, but it was quite the opposite,” he told Esquire in 2023. “The fanbase truly loves not just my character, but everyone. It’s pretty special to know that people care that much. That’s certainly what you do it for.”

Hauser has been working steadily for more than three decades, ever since he hit the big screen in 1992’s School Ties and 1993’s Dazed and Confused. His other film credits include Good Will Hunting, Pitch Black, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and Olympus Has Fallen; on the small screen, he has starred in the TV shows High Incident, K-Ville, Chase, Rogue, and The Lizzie Borden Chronicles.

But Yellowstone arguably marks the 50-year-old’s biggest job yet, and he and costar Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) will reprise their parts in an upcoming Paramount+ spinoff series under the working title The Dutton Ranch, with Annette Bening joining them in the project.

Hauser isn’t the only celeb subjected to an unwanted butt grab. Adam Devine told Glamour in 2019 that his posterior had been “grabbed by at least 25 women.” He added, “If I’m in a huge group, women just grab my butt as if it’s a thing that’s okay. And I’m here to say: Ladies, I know it’s a meaty handful and I know it looks scrumptious, but keep those paws to yourselves. … I’m not going to scream at some girl who just grabbed me, but I don’t know what they thought they were going to get out of that exchange other than a handful of my rump.”

Paul Mescal told The Standard in 2023 that a female admirer put her hand on his rear at the stage door of a London production of A Streetcar Named Desire. “I remember tensing up and feeling just, like, fury. I turned to her and said, ‘What’re you doing? Take your hand off my a**,’” he recalled. “The last thing I want to do is call somebody out in front of the theatre — it’s uncomfortable for everyone involved — but it was really not OK. It was so gross, creepy. … Ninety-seven percent of [fame] is really nice — then 3 percent is somebody, like, grabbing your a**.”

And just last week, country singer Maren Morris revealed someone “grabbed [her] a**” during a meet-and-greet before one of her shows. “I’m going to continue them because one person shouldn’t ruin it for everyone, but please know I’m there to connect, share, hug, all the things, but please don’t override someone’s personal space,” she wrote on Instagram, per Page Six.