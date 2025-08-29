‘AGT’ Fans Go Wild as Simon Cowell Shares Rare Photo of Son Eric

Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell has shared a rare photo of his 11-year-old son Eric, and fans can’t get over how much he looks just like his dad, with one person joking, “Eric will be replacing you on the [AGT] panel before long!”

On Thursday (August 28), Cowell took to Instagram, where he shared a post captioned, “Everyone’s happy.” The post included a photo of the music mogul on the set of AGT, as well as a video of the live AGT audience from a recent recording. However, it was the first image that sent fans into a frenzy.

In the picture, Cowell is seen sitting in an office chair with his dog Daisy in his lap, and Eric is standing behind him, with his arm wrapped around the back of the chair, posing in an AGT shirt.

Cowell welcomed Eric with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, in February 2014, though he rarely shares photos of his son on social media. He last shared a photo of Eric in May, but prior to that, he hadn’t posted any pictures of his son since late 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Cowell (@simoncowell)

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, with many sharing how much Eric looked like Cowell.

“Eric is the image of you. Wow he’s so grown up!!! Lovely to see xx,” wrote one commenter.

“Oh my goodness I remember when he was born. Cant believe how big he is. Handsome like his dad!” said another.

“How beautiful Eric is the copy of your face dear Simon! I love you so much you guys are so cute!!!!” another added.

Another wrote, “He looks so much like you!! Handsome boy.”

“Your mini me,” quipped one commenter.

“He’s your double,” said another.

“Simon you are our favorite Awww… your handsome son!! Thank you for bring a family TV show into our lives,” one fan wrote.

Cowell opened up about fatherhood in an interview with People back in May, saying how it has “had a huge impact on me because I loved my parents so much, and once they left, I was kind of lost for a while, and then Eric kind of saved me. Because that love comes back a hundred times more powerful.”

He added, “I mean, it’s extraordinary and it never goes. So I didn’t expect that, and when it happened, it was like, ‘Wow.’ I mean, it’s incredible.”