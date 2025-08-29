‘Big Brother’: Katherine Woodman Speaks Out After Dramatic Eviction

As Julie Chen Moonves reminded Big Brother 27 viewers at the top of Thursday’s (August 28) show, only men had been evicted from the famous house over the past four weeks. But that was guaranteed to change this week as three women faced the block.

Katherine Woodman, Kelley Jorgensen, and Ava Pearl were the three ladies sitting in the nomination chairs after Head of Household Vince Panaro put them up for eviction. Before the live vote, several houseguests were debating back and forth over who to send packing.

Many considered voting out Pearl, a well-liked houseguest who could prove to be a threat deeper into the game. However, when it came to crunch time, the house ultimately decided to send Woodman home, with only her close friend Lauren Domingue going against the herd. Woodman became the first woman to leave the house since Amy Bingham’s eviction in Week 2.

A tear-eyed Woodman took the eviction in her stride, saying the result of the vote wasn’t unexpected. She then left the house to be interviewed by Chen Moonves, who was quick to ask about her controversial “showmance” with Rylie Jeffries, who was voted out last week.

Many fans, especially those who watch the show’s live feeds, had accused Jeffries of controlling behaviour when it came to his relationship with Woodman inside the house.

Jeffries addressed these criticisms last week, telling Entertainment Weekly, “I understand how things may have come across, but I speak with passion. I love with my whole heart, and maybe that intensity was misunderstood. I would never intentionally disrespect anyone, especially Katherine.”

He added, “I respect her deeply, and she’s her own person, makes her own choices. I think some moments just don’t reflect who I truly am. My intentions have always come from a place of care and loyalty, not control.”

Woodman shared a similar affection for Jeffries when speaking with Chen Moonves, saying, “I think I was as into it as Rylie was. I really, really like Rylie,” noting that she will “see what happens” with them in the future.

Was the right person evicted? What do you think of the Woodman/Jeffries relationship?